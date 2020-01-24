K Michelle presents her butt & # 39; surgically reconstructed & # 39; – After silicone extraction !!

Love & Hip Hop star K Michelle has undergone surgery after surgery to remove the silicone that had been illegally implanted in the butt.

Now, after almost two years, K Michelle proudly announced that her trip is over.

K Michelle announced that her butt is officially silicone free and that doctors have "surgically rebuilt it."

But she has a couple of follow-up procedures. K Michelle explained to her fans: "The dent in my left thigh is because of the tissue that was cut. I return to surgery on April 3 to correct all the dents, but the most important thing is that I learned to love myself with holes and dents and everything."

Here is a picture of his new body:

K Michelle has more good news for her fans. She has just opened a new restaurant in Atlanta. Here are photos of the event: