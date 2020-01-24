Justin Long laughs at gay incest rumors

%MINIFYHTMLe277869f6acf003917048d0448dbb7a011% %MINIFYHTMLe277869f6acf003917048d0448dbb7a012%

WENN / Avalon

Recently it was rumored that the star of & # 39; Jeepers Creepers & # 39 ;, who used to date Amanda Seyfried, was in a romantic relationship that was said to be none other than her older brother, Christian Long.

Actor Justin long He is baffled by the rumors about his sexuality after being romantically linked to his own brother.

The "Jeepers Creepers" star was recently found in the center of tabloid gossip amid speculation that suggests he had found love with a man, but the mysterious guy he was linked to turned out to be his older brother, Long Christian.

The 41-year-old woman, whose ex include actresses drew Barrymore Y Amanda Seyfried, now mocked the claims in the last episode of his podcast, "Life is short with Justin Long," in which he and producer Christian laugh at the inaccurate reports.

"I've always tried to avoid rumors or gossip online, things like that, but recently I was struck that there was a story or a gossip about me that said I was gay," the actor began. . "I think the date was (I was getting" hot and heavy "with another man, that we shared a house together."

"It turns out that my lover in history was a Christian, my brother …!" he joked. "It was fun … It was not offensive in any way, and certainly the suggestion that I could be gay …"

Entering, Christian said: "Let's clean the record for everyone: Justin and I are not in a homosexual relationship."

"We can use this platform to discredit that rumor," Justin added.