Justin Chambers – This is how the story of & # 39; Grey's Anatomy & # 39; addressed the departure of the actor!

Justin Chambers suddenly left Grey’s Anatomy after so many years on the beloved program, so it’s no surprise that people are curious to know how their game in history would be addressed! Would the character get a satisfactory ending or not?

It turns out not really! Those who have already tuned in for Thursday's episode of the show already know what it was.

However, in case there is still no spoiler alert, the characters involved in the entire Joe’s Bar incident that were in grave danger are all alive!

However, that wasn't even what most of the people who looked at Gray's Anatomy were curious!

What they hoped to discover was, in fact, the way they would approach Alex Karev who no longer appears, since Justin decided to leave the series and venture into other projects.

Unfortunately for the faithful audience of the series, its history was not wrapped with a beautiful bow and its absence on the screen was approached in a not so satisfactory way.

During the episode, Alex fought for Meredith, begging the medical board not to take away his medical license, along with many of his former patients.

He even read letters of support from previous colleagues like Christina Yang, played by Sandra Oh, during the audience.

But, after doing all that for his "person," Meredith, Alex suddenly had to fly to Iowa to take care of his sick mother.

And that was all when it comes to explaining the future absence of the beloved character in the broadcast program for a long time.

During the episode, some other characters mention him, especially his wife, Jo, played by Camilla Luddington, but that's it!

Now, questions about how the show will deal with the character that is no longer on the screen remain unanswered, but it seems likely that he simply stays in Iowa forever, no matter how many loose ends remain unleashed in his story.

But who knows? Only time will say that this is the case or not!



