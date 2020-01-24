Justin Bieber talks about his depression while crying: "I don't even think I should be alive,quot;

Justin Bieber has been through really difficult times, but the singer is willing to be vulnerable and speak publicly about it. Depending on the variety, during the reproduction of his album at Village Recorders in Los Angeles, the star was very excited to talk about his fight against severe depression.

In addition, the single man with watery eyes emphasized that being part of the music industry only made him fall more and more into that dark place of his life.

Justin even said something really scary about his suicidal thoughts: "I don't even think he should be alive, never mind thriving."

As you can see for yourself, the preview not only gave your fans a glimpse of their next new album, but also gave them a look at their personal feelings and fighting depression, something they've dealt with since He entered adulthood.

The media reports that the artist began to cry while confessing that he had been "hurt by the industry,quot; and "the people,quot; who are part of it.

Justin did not name anyone specifically, but stressed that being in the music industry made him not know who to trust.

Today, however, it seems he is doing much better and Justin attributes his faith in God for helping him.

‘There is power in weakness. (My art is) a reflection of that … thank you for loving me at my worst, "Variety also reports that he said while still fighting his tears.

She also made sure to thank his wife, Hailey Baldwin, for being there for him and for helping out a lot.

"I love you with all my heart … and I am very proud of us," he told the model.

After his little crying session, he said "I have to fix it,quot; before adding: "I'm going to shoot myself."

However, the publication emphasized that he insisted it was just a joke.



