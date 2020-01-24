Justin Bieber says the concept of "power in weakness,quot; is reflected in the new album

On Thursday afternoon, Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, were seen entering the Sound Studio in Los Angeles. Just Jared reported that the 25-year-old pop star and his model wife were at an event where the singer and songwriter shared his experiences with mental health problems, among other challenges.

In addition, Justin explained some of the problems he encountered when he came of age in the music industry, while balancing the pressures of fame.

The Purpose singer also thanked his manager, Scooter Braun, and the rest of his team who helped him through many problems. The singer shouted at God, stating that there was "power in weakness." That concept is reflected in his music.

The singer and composer also thanked Hailey, among others who have supported him through his fruitful but sometimes challenging career in the spotlight. Fans of the pop star know that he has a multi-part YouTube series that will be released on January 27.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin-Bieber have been in the headlines for a number of reasons in recent months, including their marriage in South Carolina, as well as the way they have managed to keep everything together even in difficult times.

Reported on January 23, 2020 by Ashley Mitchell, Hailey and Justin have apparently learned to make things work with each other. Justin's celebrity status, no doubt, makes it much easier for him to cheat on his wife, so he actively avoids situations in which he could do so.

At that time, Justin was reading a Christian self-help book on how to make a solid marriage like a rock. In his Instagram Stories, Justin shared a photo of the book he was reading, and people could see how he tries to stay true.

Ad

The author of the book intends to establish a multi-factor checklist to ensure that a marriage covers all the bases. Bieber also shared photos of other books he had been reading, including the Bible, and Multipliers: how the best leaders make everyone smarter.



Post views:

0 0