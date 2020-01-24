Justin Bieber gets emotional while presenting his new album in Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML3a3f3e6c2c743a1398685a7082cc1aa411% %MINIFYHTML3a3f3e6c2c743a1398685a7082cc1aa412%

The singer of & # 39; Yummy & # 39; He is overwhelmed with emotions as he reflects on his struggle with fame and addresses his battle with Lyme disease in a candid speech at a breeding event.

Justin Bieber He gave God credit for helping him "get out of a really dark place" when he released tracks from his next album during a playback event in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

The singer released his return last month with the new song "Yummy", and continued talking about his time outside the spotlight, revealing a debilitating battle with tick-borne disease Lyme disease has affected him in the past two years .

After being introduced by the president of Def Jam Paul Rosenberg and longtime manager and friend Scooter braun, the creator of hits "Sorry" took the microphone to present his first album since "Purpose" of 2015 with a sincere speech about the problems he had faced growing up in the industry.

Opening the gratitude he felt towards those who had supported him and his love for his wife. Hailey Baldwin, who attended, confessed: "I don't even think I should be alive … I feel like God took me out of a really dark place."

According to Billboard, the singer was visibly excited to thank his team members and study cohorts, before going bankrupt when he arrived in Braun, admitting: "You walked with me through many things."

Then he announced several times, "I need to fix it!" Smiling at your emotional delivery.

The new album has been described as a "futuristic R&B / pop project" by Billboard, with the publication drawing parallel to the 2013 album of the star "Journals".

A release date for registration has not yet been announced.