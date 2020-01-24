Josh Gad's memories of Robin Williams will warm your heart

You have never had a friend like him.

During an interview with Willie Geist for Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, Frozen 2 star Josh Gadrevealed that he used to live in the same apartment building as the deceased Robin Williams years ago in New York City.

Since both starred on Broadway shows at that time, the two actors had a similar work schedule that led them to talk frequently in the lobby of their building. They formed a close bond that Gad still remembers with love.

As he told Geist, "Robin Williams lived in my apartment building at the time he did it (The book of) Mormon and he was doing Bengal tiger at the Baghdad Zoo. And we came home from work and Robin literally made me laugh and cry every night with an anecdote about the program and the day. "

the Ms. Doubtfire The star died tragically on August 11, 2014, three years later Bengal tiger at the Baghdad Zoo closed and only one year after the world met Gad's adorable snowman, Olaf, in 2013 Frozen.