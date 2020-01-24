Josh Gad's memories of Robin Williams will warm your heart

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney, Ethan Miller / Getty Images
You have never had a friend like him.
During an interview with Willie Geist for Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, Frozen 2 star Josh Gadrevealed that he used to live in the same apartment building as the deceased Robin Williams years ago in New York City.
Since both starred on Broadway shows at that time, the two actors had a similar work schedule that led them to talk frequently in the lobby of their building. They formed a close bond that Gad still remembers with love.
As he told Geist, "Robin Williams lived in my apartment building at the time he did it (The book of) Mormon and he was doing Bengal tiger at the Baghdad Zoo. And we came home from work and Robin literally made me laugh and cry every night with an anecdote about the program and the day. "
the Ms. Doubtfire The star died tragically on August 11, 2014, three years later Bengal tiger at the Baghdad Zoo closed and only one year after the world met Gad's adorable snowman, Olaf, in 2013 Frozen.
And Gad regrets his time to meet the late actor.
Speaking of Williams leaving the building, Gad shared: "When he left, he left me his bicycle and I didn't accept it. I thought, & # 39; Robin, look at my body. You're wasting a bicycle. I'm going to stare. to do anything. And it really is one of the great regrets of my life, that I didn't take that bike away from Robin Williams. "
Gad had many memorable moments of celebrities during his Tony nominated career in The book of Mormon (which is still on Broadway).
Given the great popularity of the program, it attracted all kinds of celebrities. As Gad shared: "I got distracted when Oprah I was in the audience I got distracted when Bond I was in the audience, because I actually put on a pair of Bono sunglasses on Book of Mormon and sing that part in & # 39; I'm Africa, like Bono! & # 39; And I remember saying, & # 39; Oh, God. I have to sing as Bonus to Bonus. This is surreal. "
He also had the opportunity to speak with two other silver screen icons. The late Gene Wilder, a Gad icon, once attended the Broadway classic, as did the deceased Philip Seymour Hoffman, of whom the actor was also a big fan.
As a result, Hoffman was there for Gad's final presentation on the show and was so impressed that he suggested they work together on something. Unfortunately, they never had the chance before Hoffman's death on February 2, 2014. But it is enough to say that Gad will not soon forget his time with any of these Hollywood icons.
