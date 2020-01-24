Jordyn Woods' mother demolishes speculation about the daughter's buttock implants

Elizabeth Woods, Jordyn Woods' mother, has addressed online speculation that her daughter has buttock implants: Elizabeth says Jordyn gives it to her mother!

"@jordynwoods yes, she is my daughter, which means she has my genetics. We have our asses naturally! No one has had any butt lift … this is one of the craziest things I keep reading … let's focus on important things for everyone and let's make a positive change, "he wrote.

During an interview with Extra, last month, Jordyn reflected on his year:

"It's crazy how life joins … Everyone's support is incredible, and I'm sure if there is any advice or something I need, they're just a phone call away," he told the store.

"The longest and shortest year of my life," Jordyn said. "It has been a year of growth, a lot of learning … But that's what life is about, I feel it's about learning and growing, life's experiences teach you a lot."