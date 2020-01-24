Jordyn Woods' mother closes the new speculations about her daughter's butt: "We have a ** naturally"

Instagram

Apparently, Jordyn's mother, Elizabeth Woods, catches the wind of wild rumors and, to make things clear, turn to the Instagram comments section to give people some facts.

It seems that fans have a lot of doubts when it comes to Jordyn Woods& # 39; Body. After she was accused of doing a photo shoot with her slimming photos, the stars of the 22-year-old social networks create a stir on the Internet with her alleged "new butt."

Fans noticed that something about Jordyn looked different after his Jamaican vacation Lori Harvey23rd birthday They suspected that Jordyn underwent a Brazilian buttock lift, when a patient receives a BBK, doctors liposucted the fat from the patient's stomach area and injected it in the butt.

"Whose surgeon is it?" Asked a user in his recent Instagram post. "Oh, you just confirmed that you did the job," commented another fan.

Jordyn's mother, Elizabeth Woods, apparently caught the wind of wild rumors. Clarifying the records, he resorted to Instagram comments to give people some facts, clarifying that both were natural. "Jordyn is my daughter, which means she has my genetics," he wrote.

"We have a ** naturally! No one has received butt lifts … this is one of the craziest things I keep reading … let's focus on important things for everyone and make a positive change," Elizabeth added.

Jordyn was previously accused of digitally altering his photos to look thinner after videos of his vacations in Jamaica with his friends appeared online. In the video shared in Normani KordeiIn Instagram Stories, Jordyn was seen documenting his fun party while Lori Harvey was busy posing for photos.

When watching the video, people could not help pointing out that the "Kylie's life"Alum seemed bigger than she used to be seen in her photos. This led them to think that she could be Photoshopping herself."

One said: "She is a beautiful girl, but she takes 25-30 pounds from her body every photo she posts," while another commented: "Jordyn has a great AF. The Photoshop he makes in his photo is fun because his Shadow always has give away. "Someone else wrote:" Wow! I have always found it strange how different it looked in other people's photos, especially that photo with her and [Megan Thee Stallion] ".

Jordyn has not yet addressed the rumors. However, he previously revealed in an interview with Teen Vogue that other people's opinions did not bother him. "Everyone always has something to say. Everyone has an opinion and as long as you're happy with who you are and what you're doing, that's all that matters," Jordyn shared.