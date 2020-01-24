Jonas Brothers heads to Las Vegas for the first residence

%MINIFYHTML088e5c88cfeb4e0b7d50d643b45dff2c11% %MINIFYHTML088e5c88cfeb4e0b7d50d643b45dff2c12%

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas prepared to take the stage at the Park Theater in Park MGM for nine shows from April 1 to 18, as part of the show & # 39; Jonas Brothers In Vegas & # 39 ;.

the Jonas brothers They head to Las Vegas for their first residency show.

Creators of hits "What a Man Gotta Do" Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas Y Kevin Jonas He will take the stage at the Park Theater in Park MGM for nine shows from April 1 to 18, as part of the Jonas Brothers In Vegas show.

When announcing their passage through Sin City on the group's official Twitter page, they wrote: "Let's go! Let's go!", Along with a promotional clip for the shows.

Presale of tickets for concerts begins on Monday, January 27 for members of the CITI card, with a general sale that opens the following Friday.

The group made a massive comeback last year, leading the world charts with Sucker, their first single since the first time of 2013. Subsequently, the group's record "Happiness Begins" had a similar success, and the trio has been touring with the Happiness Begins Tour, which ends on February 22 in Paris, France.