Jonas Brothers heads to Las Vegas for the first residence

the Jonas brothers They head to Las Vegas for their first residency show.
Creators of hits "What a Man Gotta Do" Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas Y Kevin Jonas He will take the stage at the Park Theater in Park MGM for nine shows from April 1 to 18, as part of the Jonas Brothers In Vegas show.
When announcing their passage through Sin City on the group's official Twitter page, they wrote: "Let's go! Let's go!", Along with a promotional clip for the shows.
Presale of tickets for concerts begins on Monday, January 27 for members of the CITI card, with a general sale that opens the following Friday.
The group made a massive comeback last year, leading the world charts with Sucker, their first single since the first time of 2013. Subsequently, the group's record "Happiness Begins" had a similar success, and the trio has been touring with the Happiness Begins Tour, which ends on February 22 in Paris, France.
