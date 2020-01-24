Joe Gomez has improved Liverpool defensively and can improve | Soccer news

Liverpool moved 16 points at the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 victory at Wolves. Adam Bate gives Molineux's verdict after another impressive performance by Joe Gomez …







Joe Gomez impressed Liverpool in their 2-1 victory over Wolves

Joe Gómez's shoulders sank when Raúl Jiménez took his back to match the Lobos. It is not surprising. It was a rare experience for the young defender. This was the first Premier League goal that Liverpool has conceded with Gomez on the field since Teemu Pukki found the net in a 4-1 victory over Norwich on the first day of the season.

There were 724 minutes between the two goals. Seven consecutive clean sheets since Gomez returned to the lineup as a right back in the 3-0 victory over Bournemouth in December. But it is at the heart of Liverpool's defense that Gomez has stood out in the last six weeks. Seven games, all won. A race that has taken Liverpool to the edge of the title.

Jurgen Klopp was a bit tough with him at the press conference after the game. When asked about his evaluation of Gomez's efforts after seeing his defense resist a team of Lobos that was throwing everything they could in Molineux, he said: "First, I expect that from Joe. Secondly , I saw some things about Joe that he could do better.

"He, like the team, still has things he can do better."

Such are the demands of a coach who has now guided this extraordinary group of players to 40 Premier League games without defeat. Thirty-five of them have been victories.

Even on the eve of the game, Klopp spoke of the need to improve concentration levels, a particularly important quality for defenders. "As a midfielder in a really good team, you have the ball at your feet rather than defensive challenges, but when you have a defensive challenge it is the most important thing in the whole game," he explained.

Not many teams prove a defense like wolves do. "They are very different from everything we face during the year," Klopp said later. In the first five minutes of the second half, Gomez had to win a fierce duel with Jiménez and move quickly to avoid Jonny Otto's surprise career behind Trent Alexander-Arnold from the forward position.

It was Adama Traore's threat that undid Gomez and Liverpool shortly after, but he wasn't alone in that. Jimenez evaded Georginio Wijnaldum and Andrew Robertson in accumulation, while Virgil van Dijk was no closer to cutting the cross than his minor counterpart. In truth, the task of dealing with Traore would have been much more difficult without Gomez.

Adama Traore was a constant threat, but Gomez faced the challenge

He was the one who swept to cover with a quarter of an hour remaining and Traore pressing on Alisson's goal. Van Dijk has it all, but Gomez's pace is still a good addition to Liverpool's bottom line. His is an association that has developed in recent weeks.

Gomez recently borrowed a line of Sky Sports & # 39; Jamie Carragher himself when describing Van Dijk as his "older brother,quot; in the field. He went on to say: "He is such a dominant character, a dominant player. I don't think it's easy to measure what he does for us as a team."

Van Dijk's contribution is not easy to measure because he hasn't missed a minute of the Liverpool Premier League season. Perhaps the best method will be to count the prizes, both individual and collective, that will inevitably be found in the spring. But Gomez's impact on Liverpool's defense is a bit easier to evaluate.

Not long ago, Klopp was asked questions about Liverpool's high defensive line and a worrying eight-game race without a blank sheet in the Premier League. Victories kept coming, but that kind of defensive fragility was not considered sustainable.

Gomez's return to the team coincided with the change. Liverpool have conceded 13 Premier League goals without him this season, but only two when he is in that field.

It has made that defensive line work. He has intensified. That didn't seem likely after an unstable start against Norwich, a performance that saw Joel Matip restored for the trip to Southampton. It was only Matip's injury that required Gomez's return. The subsequent loss of Dejan Lovren and Fabinho placed a great responsibility on his shoulders.

Klopp knew very well that it could have been a problem.

"We played during the most difficult period of the season with two central halves and our fifth half center, Fabinho, who can play the position was also injured, so it was really tough."

It demanded growth. He is still Van Dijk's little brother, of course. But the Dutchman has not been his only defensive partner in this period. For the clean sheet against Everton in the FA Cup, Gomez was playing alongside Nat Phillips and hoped to assume a leading role. "He was organizing the entire defense maybe for the first time in his life," Klopp said.

Gomez's participation in Liverpool's victory over Wolves in Molineux

At 22, it was just another part of his development. Klopp said of his team this week that "there is a lot of room for improvement,quot; and that seems incredible given how good they have been. They are 94 points out of a possible 96 now. The total of 100 points of Manchester City in a season is under threat. This is the Arsenal's achievement of going undefeated throughout the campaign.

But maybe Gomez, along with the even younger Alexander-Arnold, who has the key to that improvement.

Almost anywhere else you look with this Liverpool team, there is a player who is at the top of his powers. It is almost impossible to believe that there is room for more. That is not true for Gomez and perhaps that is what Klopp was doing in his post-game comments.

He can improve and he will improve. Decision making. Positioning Concentration. Consistency. These are all things to work for, but none of that should detract from the player it is today. The player who has been for the past two months.

Liverpool would surely have found a way to win this Premier League title without him. But, as the statistics suggest, half of what they do with him there would not have been achieved. He finally conceded a goal. But Joe Gomez has reached the age of majority this winter.