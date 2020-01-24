Jessica Simpson reveals she took weight loss pills for 20 years

Jessica Simpson He throws another bomb in his next memoirs: he took two pills to lose weight for two decades after a powerful male record executive told him to lose weight.
The 39-year-old singer and fashion designer has been in the headlines for years because of her fluctuating weight and overall appearance, she was ridiculed for wearing "flattering,quot; mom jeans "in 2009. Last September, Simpson revealed that she lost 100 pounds six months after giving birth to her third son, daughter Birdie Mae Johnson.
In 2010, the singer said Oprah Winfrey No, she has never fought an eating disorder, saying: "I have tried all the fad diets, all the diets that exist, but never to the extent that they are not healthy."
In his memoirs, Open book, she says that on her 17th birthday, she auditioned for Tommy Mottola on Columbia Records, and that he offered him a record contract … and told him to lose 15 pounds, and added: "That's what it will take to be Jessica Simpson." At that time, the 5 & # 39; 3 "singer weighed 118 pounds. According to Persons, which has been publishing excerpts from the book.
"I immediately followed an extremely strict diet and started taking diet pills, which I would do for the next 20 years," Simpson says in the book.
Mottola has not commented on Simpson's comments.
She says in her book that after she became famous, she said "she began to hear voices when she was alone at night, waiting for the sleeping pill to appear … & # 39; Do more squats, fat & # 39;" .
"People couldn't stop talking about my weight fluctuating," Simpson told Winfrey in 2010. "I think it would bother any woman. The fact that I was famous last year for raising 10 pounds is ridiculous and it's really sad." .
"I just didn't want to feed him." "I didn't want people to let people know that I was being affected … it is very difficult for me to talk because I celebrate women of all sizes and I think we are all beautiful. I think it's something that comes from within and something that you have to find within yourself to feel comfortable with yourself. "
Also in Open bookSimpson reveals that she was sexually abused by the daughter of a family friend, used to have an alcohol addiction and also talks about past relationships with her ex-husband Nick Lachey and ex boyfriend John mayer.
Open book Arrives in stores on February 4.
