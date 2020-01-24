Jessica Simpson got hooked on diet pills after Tommy Mottola told her to lose weight

%MINIFYHTMLcdda3f98b538ade58fed301a290b9d0211% %MINIFYHTMLcdda3f98b538ade58fed301a290b9d0212%

In excerpts from her new memoir & # 39; Open Book & # 39 ;, the creator of hits & # 39; With You & # 39; He remembers receiving the order to shed 15 pounds to sign after singing for the then CEO of Sony Music Entertainment.

Jessica Simpson he resorted to diet pills at the age of 17 after a registration executive ordered him to lose weight Tommy Mottola.

The creator of hits "With You" fell to 103 pounds after being told to lose 15 pounds to sign a record label, the star has stated in excerpts from her new memory, "Open Book", obtained by People.

On her 17th birthday, Jessica had the opportunity to sing for Tommy, who at that time was the CEO and president of Sony Music Entertainment, father of the Columbia label, and shouted "Amazing Grace" in an attempt to be captured and signed. to your list

The star recalled that "he wanted to sign me," but said, "You must lose fifteen pounds."

After questioning his comment, he allegedly told him: "That's what it takes to be Jessica Simpson."

Jessica said that at that time she was five feet three inches and weighed 118 pounds and, after the meeting, "she immediately followed a strict diet and began taking diet pills, which she would do for the next twenty years."

The star said she was also taking sleeping pills at this time, and noted: "I started hearing voices when I was alone at night, waiting for the sleeping pill to appear." Do more squats, fat. "

Jessica points out that "she couldn't enjoy" her success "because she was very hungry," and said that after losing weight, the label allegedly told her to "show more skin," which sent her to a downward spiral.

In earlier excerpts from the publication, the murderer struck her battles against alcohol and drugs, which she claimed were caused by an incident of sexual assault when she was only six years old.

The 39-year-old plans to release six new songs to mark the release of "Open Book" on February 4. The clues will be included in the audiobook of memory, which Simpson has narrated herself.