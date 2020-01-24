Jennifer Aniston surprises friends 'fans while presenting Ellen DeGeneres' talk show

After taking home a SAG Award for his performance in the Apple TV series The morning showJennifer Aniston was a guest hostess The Ellen DeGeneres show, replacing her good friend who had to spend the day at the DMV renewing her driver's license. Although it was the first time he had presented a talk show, Aniston was extremely familiar with the filming location and took advantage of this for a fun segment.

The Ellen DeGeneres show is filmed in the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, which is where friends It was filmed for ten seasons. The Central Perk set is still there and is maintained for studio tours, and fans can sit on the famous sofa and take photos.

Aniston saw this as an opportunity to have fun with friends fans for a segment in the talk show. The party had different groups of unsuspecting fans who watched the Central Perk set and took photos while Aniston hid behind the sofa.

After a tour guide asked each fan group who their favorite Friend is, without anyone answering "Rachel," Aniston appears behind the couch.

"I'm going to pretend I didn't hear that," Aniston told a group of fans who had just revealed that his favorite friends It was Phoebe and Monica. Another group was so amazed by Aniston that they asked if she really was there and if it was real. "I live here," Aniston joked.

The 50-year-old woman also took the opportunity during her monologue to "share some dirt,quot; in DeGeneres. He began by saying that he was happy to be there and that he would do anything for DeGeneres because they are real-life friends.

After explaining the difference between Hollywood friends and true friends, Aniston said he was going to share some deep and dark secrets about DeGeneres.

"Like, for example, people think that she buys and sells houses because she loves real estate, no, it's not true. It's because she is running away. From the law. You have no idea!" Aniston said. "I have more. His real name? It's not Ellen It's sherry. Sherry Linguine It's true, you just came to Google. And there is one more. She throws pennies. She throws pennies directly in the trash in front of people. Good luck, pennies!

Aniston also joked that he cannot enter DeGeneres' locker room because he is always burning "one of those Gwyneth Paltrow candles,quot;, referring to the Goop candles "This smells like my vagina,quot; that sells for $ 75.

Aniston also shared that DeGeneres once voiced an animated adult movie called "Grinding Nemo," but it was hard to find. During the episode, Jennifer Aniston also interviewed Will Ferrell and Selena Gomez.

The Ellen DeGeneres show It is transmitted from Monday to Friday in syndication.



