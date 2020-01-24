Jennifer Aniston is not here to evaluate the rumors about herself

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Do you remember the rumor? All right, Jennifer Aniston He is still living it.
On Friday friends alum so bravely replaced by his friend Ellen Degeneres as a host of, yes, you guessed itThe Ellen DeGeneres show. During the episode Selena Gomez adorably collided with her and then the actress played a round of "Burning Questions,quot; with Will ferrell, in which the duo revealed to the celebrities they are confused for, their first kisses ("a young man named Christian,quot; by Aniston) and why they will never, ever dive. Unfortunately, there was a particular warning that the 50-year-old man didn't want anything to do with it: What is the strangest rumor you've ever heard about yourself?
For Farrell, it was easy. "That I died in a hang gliding accident," he admitted. "True story. I had to call my parents and tell them it didn't happen." As for the Morning program Actress, that was a difficult pass. "What's the weirdest thing? I don't have time for this," he said before defiantly ringing the bell and moving on to the next one.
After all, the actress's personal life has been embodied in the tabloids for decades. Everything from your marriage to Brad Pitt and feelings towards Angelina Jolie upon separation from Justin Theroux They have been twisted into cruel reports often. (Let's not forget how she supposedly left John mayer for his excessive tweets. Yes, Ok…)
And after his meeting with Pitt in the SAG 2020 Awards Last weekend, the rumor factory essentially lost its mind.
Despite your hug around the world, don't get your hopes up. The former friends now, who divorced in 2005, are fine with the status quo. "They have been in contact in recent years and talk from time to time," a source told E! News. "If they meet, they will congratulate each other and exchange jokes. They want the best for each other. There are no problems being in the same place at the same time."
In fact, they are more than happy to support another. After its victory in the annual awards ceremony, the Once upon a time … in Hollywood The actor was seen attentively watching his acceptance speech and encouraging her in silence.
Later in the night, during an interview, he described his ex as "sweet."
"We've all grown up together." "We have really done it and it seems like a very fun night to celebrate and cheer each other up and keep working."
