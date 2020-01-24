Jennifer Aniston is not here to evaluate the rumors about herself

Do you remember the rumor? All right, Jennifer Aniston He is still living it.

On Friday friends alum so bravely replaced by his friend Ellen Degeneres as a host of, yes, you guessed itThe Ellen DeGeneres show. During the episode Selena Gomez adorably collided with her and then the actress played a round of "Burning Questions,quot; with Will ferrell, in which the duo revealed to the celebrities they are confused for, their first kisses ("a young man named Christian,quot; by Aniston) and why they will never, ever dive. Unfortunately, there was a particular warning that the 50-year-old man didn't want anything to do with it: What is the strangest rumor you've ever heard about yourself?

For Farrell, it was easy. "That I died in a hang gliding accident," he admitted. "True story. I had to call my parents and tell them it didn't happen." As for the Morning program Actress, that was a difficult pass. "What's the weirdest thing? I don't have time for this," he said before defiantly ringing the bell and moving on to the next one.