Jamie Vardy's injury is not too serious, says Brendan Rodgers of Leicester | Soccer news

Brendan Rodgers says Leicester striker injury Jamie Vardy is not too serious

Brendan Rodgers says that Leicester striker Jamie Vardy's injury is not as serious as he feared in the first place and is "hopeful,quot; of being fit for the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal against Aston Villa.

Vardy was retired during the first half of the Premier League victory against West Ham on Wednesday after he stopped when he made a clearance inside his own box.

The 33-year-old will not participate in the FA Cup clash in Brentford on Saturday, but Rodgers is hoping to regain his talisman when Leicester tries to reach Wembley against Villa on Tuesday.

"It is not available for the weekend and there will be a question mark for Tuesday, although it is certainly not as serious as we think first," Rodgers said.

"It's not his hamstring, it's a gluteus, so we're hopeful for Tuesday, but there's a little work to do. He'll get some work with the medical team. He'll stay with them over the weekend."

"It's much better than directly after the game, when I was tight and sore and struggling to move. But today I was much better."

However, the news was not so good for Leicester regarding midfielder Nampalys Mendy, who was also forced in the first half against the Hammers with a knee injury.

Rodgers believes he is seeing an absence of four to six weeks.

Leicester looking at CB options

Rodgers also reiterated that Leicester hopes to bring another plant in January, amid reports linking his side with a movement for Jannick Vestergaard of Southampton.

The Leicester chief has been looking for a central cover after the club sold Harry Maguire to Manchester United in the summer for a record rate of £ 80 million.

He said: "We are looking for options to support the team between now and the end of the season in a couple of positions and the middle half is certainly an area we are seeing."

"We want to get a loan from Filip Benkovic to get some games and get the experience he needs, but in doing so we must make sure that during the rest of the season we are covered and still with good strength."

"There will be a series of names, but obviously we won't talk about anyone until they cross the door."

