James Norton reacts to the claim that he is the first election as the next James Bond

Word has spread that the actor of & # 39; Little Women & # 39; He was involved in paper discussions at the end of 2019, with plans to present him as the replacement for Daniel Craig during the summer.

James Norton has denied recent reports that it is in advanced conversations to succeed Daniel Craig like the next James Bond.

Earlier this month, the British newspaper The Sun reported "Little Women (2019)"Star had participated in conversations about the paper at the end of last year, with plans to present it as the replacement for Craig during the summer.

However, the actor tells the British newspaper The Times that he does not know if he is the first of the possible 007 list of bond producer Barbara Broccoli.

"It's crazy. It's not real. It's speculative," he says. "There is no truth behind that. Unless journalists know more than me. It's strange and flattering to even be considered in that world, but beyond that? Pure speculation."

However, the 34-year-old man does not hide his admiration for the films and adds that he would love to get into the mind of the British superspy.

"I love the franchise and I hope that Barbara Broccoli continues to make it relevant. Entering the heart of Bond's private world, instead of a single sentence, is already a progress," he explains. "But there is more to do, so the future distribution in all roles will be important. I don't know how that is done, because I am not Barbara Broccoli."

Bond's latest movie, "No time to die", he is believed to be Craig's last and will debut in theaters in April.