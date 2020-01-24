James Corden doesn't really drive during the shared karaoke trip? Fans can't believe it

There is no doubt that the Carpool Karaoke segment in The Late Late Show with James Corden It is a fan favorite. With each segment featuring singers like Adele, Sia, Harry Styles, Paul McCartney and Sam Smith accumulating millions of views on YouTube, this comedy has helped Corden become a popular night host.

However, a recent video has gone viral and exposes the fact that Corden is not driving during the segment, and fans question everything they know is true.

I saw James Corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and that's why I have confidence issues: he isn't even driving! pic.twitter.com/bkP9moGJmu – Zoli ⚡️ (@zolihonig) January 23, 2020

On Wednesday, a Twitter user posted a video of Corden and Justin Bieber filming an upcoming Carpool Karaoke He bit in Los Angeles. And, the video showed Corden at the wheel of his famous black Range Rover … but a truck was towing the vehicle.

"I saw James Corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and that's why I have trust issues: he's not even driving!" Wrote Twitter user Zoli Honig.

In just 24 hours, the clip received more than 11 million views and was shared thousands of times. When fans saw the clip, there were two notable reactions. Some fans were upset that Corden had been cheating on his audience, while others praised the host of the talk show for thinking "safety first."

"I used to respect James Corden all the time for being able to concentrate on driving and singing at the same time," one fan wrote. “But now I feel betrayed. So even the Friends, Mariah Carey, Michelle Obama and the rest was just a lie. "

Is anyone really surprised that James Corden does not drive during Carpool Karaoke? No one had suspicions when this happened? pic.twitter.com/rDZ5vajceF – Zaid Umar (@ zoomar39) January 24, 2020

Another fan wrote that they actually feel better knowing that Corden isn't really driving because he has noticed Corden's eyes on the road maybe 30 percent of the time during the segment.

A fan noted that Corden & # 39; s Carpool Karaoke The segment once introduced Stevie Wonder behind the wheel for a moment, and wondered how the news was surprised that Corden is not driving.

Once the video went viral, The Late Late Show issued a statement that said Corden "always drives during Carpool Karaoke. ”However, on the rare occasion when the segment requires a stunt component and the producers feel that it is not safe for them to drive, they will use a platform.

Ad

The Late Late Show with James Corden It is broadcast during the week on CBS.



Post views:

3