It is worth continuing with the appearance of Kim Kardashian Fashion Week

I may not be on the slopes, but year after year, Kim Kardashian He still manages to have his own fashion week thanks to his daring costumes.

A basic show since the early 2000s, the keeping up with the Kardashians star brings his A-plus game to each event, whether supported by friend Serena Williams and his debut collection or return to Paris after the heartbreaking hostage situation of 2016, where it was stolen and held at gunpoint. Since then, he has turned his head (and his jaws down) with his scalloped dress by Versace and again with an electric blue shirt dress with belt for Louis Vuitton.

In fact, his unexpected but effortless style ranges from daring: latex, minis that hug the body and a transparent dress that hugged his belly, to timeless pieces, such as a black blazer dress or a more conservative black two-piece suit used for The 2015/2016 shows.

%MINIFYHTML50afbad71bd3930684965a94f3a41f5b13% %MINIFYHTML50afbad71bd3930684965a94f3a41f5b14%

Your best accessory, however? Husband Kanye west. Old love affairs often make Fashion Week an opportunity for a night date. Or, better yet, a family affair when it comes to cheering for the rapper and his Yeezy collection.