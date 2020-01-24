It is worth continuing with the appearance of Kim Kardashian Fashion Week

I may not be on the slopes, but year after year, Kim Kardashian He still manages to have his own fashion week thanks to his daring costumes.
A basic show since the early 2000s, the keeping up with the Kardashians star brings his A-plus game to each event, whether supported by friend Serena Williams and his debut collection or return to Paris after the heartbreaking hostage situation of 2016, where it was stolen and held at gunpoint. Since then, he has turned his head (and his jaws down) with his scalloped dress by Versace and again with an electric blue shirt dress with belt for Louis Vuitton.
In fact, his unexpected but effortless style ranges from daring: latex, minis that hug the body and a transparent dress that hugged his belly, to timeless pieces, such as a black blazer dress or a more conservative black two-piece suit used for The 2015/2016 shows.
Your best accessory, however? Husband Kanye west. Old love affairs often make Fashion Week an opportunity for a night date. Or, better yet, a family affair when it comes to cheering for the rapper and his Yeezy collection.
So what's in the store this time? Only time will tell. But until then, keep scrolling to see all of Kim's most iconic looks over the years.
Shines bright
by Serena Williamsdebut show Kim Kardashian It shone in a silver. To finish the look? He wore a pair of favorite Yeezy heels.
Dip it under
Kardashian caused the jaws to fall into a bold Versace scalloped dress at the amfAR gala in New York in February 2019.
Elegant couple
In New York, the tycoon snd Kanye west arrived in style at the show Versace Fall 2019.
Blue beauty
the keeping up with the Kardashians The star stopped for photographers in an electric blue shirt dress for the presentation of Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring / Summer 2019 in Paris.
Simply amazing
The television personality captivated with a black blazer dress at the Alexander Wang Spring / Suummer 2018 show.
Bold in black
The founder of KKW Beauty wore a black latex dress for the presentation of Tom Ford Spring / Summer 2018.
Warm white
In the Givenchy Spring / Summer 2017 show, the married star showed her sexy side in a white lace dress.
Fashion Show Ready
The mother of three put on a shoulderless raincoat and boots for the spring / summer 2017 of Balenciaga in Paris.
Sister bonding
Kardashian saw her husband's Yeezy fourth season fashion show with her sisters in New York.
Oh so sexy
The Los Angeles native had all eyes on her when she arrived in a halter knit dress to the floor for the Balmain Spring / Summer 2017 show.
Family affair
Kardashians and Jenners coordinated their outfits for the presentation of Yeezy season 3 in 2016.
Power pair
The reality star posed with West during her second season Yeezy show at New York Fashion Week in 2015.
Lace lady
The makeup mogul showed her belly in a black lace dress at the Givenchy Spring 2016 show.
Couple's goals
Kardashian and West showed that they know how to make a ticket at the Louis Vuitton Fall / Winter 2015/2016 in Paris.
Pure perfection
The 38-year-old star looked flawless in the presentation of Robert Geller Fall 2015.
Supportive wife
The mother of three children was a showtopper in Originals x Kanye West Yeezy Season 1 show of her husband in 2015.
Edgy fashion
Kardashian shined while posing behind the scenes at the Marchesa Spring 2013 show.
Radiant in red
In 2010, the Selfish The author was all smiles at the fashion show The Heart Truth & # 39; s Red Dress Collection in New York.
Radiant beauty
Kardashian made a pose with a black one-sleeve mini dress at the Baby Phat parade in New York.
Beautiful gal
The social media star chose a pink dress with leopard print for her appearance on the Tracy Reese show in 2009.
Lovely lady
The tycoon combined a white satin tuxedo vest and pants for Fall 2009 by Alice + Olivia. He finished the look with a bright red lip.
Green goddess
Kardashian was a vision in green at the Nicole Romano Show in 2007.
