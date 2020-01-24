Home Entertainment It is worth continuing with the appearance of Kim Kardashian Fashion Week

It is worth continuing with the appearance of Kim Kardashian Fashion Week

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>It is worth continuing with the appearance of Kim Kardashian Fashion Week
%MINIFYHTML50afbad71bd3930684965a94f3a41f5b11% %MINIFYHTML50afbad71bd3930684965a94f3a41f5b12%

I may not be on the slopes, but year after year, Kim Kardashian He still manages to have his own fashion week thanks to his daring costumes.

A basic show since the early 2000s, the keeping up with the Kardashians star brings his A-plus game to each event, whether supported by friend Serena Williams and his debut collection or return to Paris after the heartbreaking hostage situation of 2016, where it was stolen and held at gunpoint. Since then, he has turned his head (and his jaws down) with his scalloped dress by Versace and again with an electric blue shirt dress with belt for Louis Vuitton.

In fact, his unexpected but effortless style ranges from daring: latex, minis that hug the body and a transparent dress that hugged his belly, to timeless pieces, such as a black blazer dress or a more conservative black two-piece suit used for The 2015/2016 shows.

%MINIFYHTML50afbad71bd3930684965a94f3a41f5b13% %MINIFYHTML50afbad71bd3930684965a94f3a41f5b14%

Your best accessory, however? Husband Kanye west. Old love affairs often make Fashion Week an opportunity for a night date. Or, better yet, a family affair when it comes to cheering for the rapper and his Yeezy collection.

So what's in the store this time? Only time will tell. But until then, keep scrolling to see all of Kim's most iconic looks over the years.

Raymond Hall / GC Images

Shines bright

by Serena Williamsdebut show Kim Kardashian It shone in a silver. To finish the look? He wore a pair of favorite Yeezy heels.

Kim Kardashian, amfAR Gala New York 2019

Michael Loccisano / Wire Image

Dip it under

Kardashian caused the jaws to fall into a bold Versace scalloped dress at the amfAR gala in New York in February 2019.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Elegant couple

In New York, the tycoon snd Kanye west arrived in style at the show Versace Fall 2019.

Kim Kardashian, Paris Fashion Week Week 2018

Chesnot / WireImage

Blue beauty

the keeping up with the Kardashians The star stopped for photographers in an electric blue shirt dress for the presentation of Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring / Summer 2019 in Paris.

Kim Kardashian, Alexander Wang show, Spring Summer 2018

Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Simply amazing

The television personality captivated with a black blazer dress at the Alexander Wang Spring / Suummer 2018 show.

Kim Kardashian, NYFW

Matt Baron / REX / Shutterstock

Bold in black

The founder of KKW Beauty wore a black latex dress for the presentation of Tom Ford Spring / Summer 2018.

Kim Kardashian, Paris Fashion Week

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis through Getty Images

Warm white

In the Givenchy Spring / Summer 2017 show, the married star showed her sexy side in a white lace dress.

ESC: Best dressed, Kim Kardashian

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

Fashion Show Ready

The mother of three put on a shoulderless raincoat and boots for the spring / summer 2017 of Balenciaga in Paris.

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Sister bonding

Kardashian saw her husband's Yeezy fourth season fashion show with her sisters in New York.

Kim Kardashian, Paris

Dominique Charriau / WireImag

Oh so sexy

The Los Angeles native had all eyes on her when she arrived in a halter knit dress to the floor for the Balmain Spring / Summer 2017 show.

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, North West, Caitlyn Jenner, Yeezy Season 3

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

Family affair

Kardashians and Jenners coordinated their outfits for the presentation of Yeezy season 3 in 2016.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West Yeezy, NYFW

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Kanye West Yeezy

Power pair

The reality star posed with West during her second season Yeezy show at New York Fashion Week in 2015.

Kim Kardashian, Givenchy, NYFW 2015

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Lace lady

The makeup mogul showed her belly in a black lace dress at the Givenchy Spring 2016 show.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Couple's goals

Kardashian and West showed that they know how to make a ticket at the Louis Vuitton Fall / Winter 2015/2016 in Paris.

Kim Kardashian

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

Pure perfection

The 38-year-old star looked flawless in the presentation of Robert Geller Fall 2015.

Kim Kardashian, NYFW

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for adidas

Supportive wife

The mother of three children was a showtopper in Originals x Kanye West Yeezy Season 1 show of her husband in 2015.

Kim Kardashian

JUSTIN CAMPBELL / startraksphoto.com

Edgy fashion

Kardashian shined while posing behind the scenes at the Marchesa Spring 2013 show.

Kim Kardashian, The Red Truth & # 39; s Red Dress Collection - Fall / Winter 2010

Lars Niki / Corbis through Getty Images

Radiant in red

In 2010, the Selfish The author was all smiles at the fashion show The Heart Truth & # 39; s Red Dress Collection in New York.

Kim Kardashian, Baby Phat and KLS Collection

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Radiant beauty

Kardashian made a pose with a black one-sleeve mini dress at the Baby Phat parade in New York.

Kim Kardashian, Tracy Reese Spring 2010

Duffy-Marie Arnoult / WireImage

Beautiful gal

The social media star chose a pink dress with leopard print for her appearance on the Tracy Reese show in 2009.

Kim Kardashian, Alice + Olivia Fall 2009

George Napolitano / FilmMagic

Lovely lady

The tycoon combined a white satin tuxedo vest and pants for Fall 2009 by Alice + Olivia. He finished the look with a bright red lip.

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Romano Fall 2007

Mat Szwajkos / Getty Images

Green goddess

Kardashian was a vision in green at the Nicole Romano Show in 2007.

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©