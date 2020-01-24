It is suspected that migrant truck deaths will be extradited to the United Kingdom from Ireland | UK news

%MINIFYHTMLb69d492128bb226438acdc136f93c02b11% %MINIFYHTMLb69d492128bb226438acdc136f93c02b12%

A truck driver wanted in the United Kingdom in connection with the discovery of 39 bodies in a refrigerated container outside London can be extradited from Ireland, a judge has ruled.

Eamonn Harrison, of Mayobridge in Newry, County Down, Northern Ireland, appeared Friday before the Dublin Superior Court in connection with a European arrest warrant seeking extradition to the United Kingdom.

The 23-year-old is wanted for his alleged role in transporting the trailer in which the bodies of eight women and 31 men, all Vietnamese, were found in an industrial park in Grays, Essex, in the early hours of October 23 .

Two of the dead were only 15 years old.

The court previously heard that Harrison had been charged with 41 crimes: 39 counts of involuntary manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a crime of trafficking in persons and a charge of assistance to illegal immigration.

It is alleged that he drove the container to the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium, and then signed the shipping notice.

It is believed that the 31 men and eight women paid the traffickers for their clandestine transit to England.

British police accused Maurice Robinson, 25, also from the north Ireland, with 39 counts of homicide and conspiracy to traffic people. They say he drove the truck cabin to Purfleet, England, where he picked up the container, which had arrived by ferry from Zeebrugge.

Judge Donald Binchy said Friday that after hearing very complete arguments from both sides, he had decided to approve Harrison's extradition.

He said there was nothing in the law that prevented Harrison's surrender.

Judge Binchy's ruling will be published in its entirety next Monday after the judge said it would not be useful for him to try to summarize his decision in court.

Potential appeal

Defense attorney Tony McGillicuddy said he will decide whether to appeal after reading the full ruling next week.

Harrison, with glasses, a purple sweater, a multicolored shirt and blue jeans, showed little emotion when the judge granted the order.

The judge said he considered making the order today, however, he postponed his decision to give the defense time to consider an appeal.

The trial lasts about 50 pages, and the judge said he wanted to give the defense team time to consider it.

"It would not be fair to exert so much pressure if the respondent chooses to appeal."

McGillicuddy said it was a "better position to adopt," adding that he had other concerns to consider, including Brexit.

Harrison was arrested and will appear at the Superior Court in Dublin on February 4.