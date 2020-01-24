Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday shoot for action-packed sequences in Wai

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have only two films in the industry, but their dedication has created a place for them in the business. Ishaan and Ananya are paired in the next movie Khaali Peeli. The two are currently filming it on Wai.

According to reports, the main actors had to do some stunts in Wai. In general, actors prefer that their body bends by making risky scenes to ensure safety. However, the two young stars preferred to do the stunts themselves. According to reports, Ishaan filmed a chase sequence while Ananya and Ishaan filmed an action scene together. The two actors had prepared for these scenes before and did a great job in filming.

Khaali Peeli's director, Maqbool Khan, said: "It has been a rigorous day where we filmed action sequences for 10 days. Ishaan and Ananya have performed some demanding stunts. The scene required Ishaan to jump out of a huge collection vehicle and slide ". through 30 meters on the ground. The duo practiced a lot for the scene before filming it. "

While Ishaan was last seen in Dhadak, Ananya was last seen in the superhit Pati Patni Aur Woh along with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The two actors that come together for this movie is an interesting hit. Khaali Peeli opens in June 2020.