Is Eli Manning a member of the Hall of Fame? His case is super complicated, but the momentum at retirement suggests & # 39; yes & # 39;

Thanks to Ei Manning deciding to retire from the Giants after 16 seasons as an NFL quarterback, this week there is a much better debate in the New York Hall of Fame than if Derek Jeter should have been unanimously selected. For Manning, it's only about whether he deserves to enter the Professional Football Hall of Fame, period.

Like Jeter, the beloved former Yankess captain, the Giants' field leader has long been acclaimed as a maximum pressure playoff player several times. Manning has two Super Bowl rings to prove it, which puts him in an all-time exclusive company as a starting QB.

But where it is complicated is the fact that Manning, totally different from Jeter, was not a regular season decorated artist. Hell, while Jeter was a perennial postseason presence at his best, Manning got there only six times in 16 years.

Manning, as well documented here, is remembered primarily for two incredibly amazing four-game races after the 2007 and 2011 seasons, which culminated in Super Bowl victories over the worst of all in his era, the Tom Brady Patriots and Bill Belichick.

Although he needed two crazy catches of David Tyree and Mario Manningham, and although those victories were based more on the defense that the Giants played against Brady, Manning was the forward and the center raising the Lombardi Trophy as Super Bowl MVP every time .

In a sport in which statistics do not mean so much, reaching the roof of the championships receives much more respect than the fantasy football numbers that Manning did not support in most of his seasons.

Manning was only four times Pro Bowler, and threw 30 or more TD passes only twice, including 35 in his best season of 2015. He was never close to repeating a stellar 100.0 in pass efficiency, never reached 70 in QBR and led the league in interceptions 3 times. For those who like to consider QB wins, he was 117-117 when he started the games in the regular season.

If his Super Bowl peaks were an anomaly in the game mostly medicore, similar to what Joe Flacco did with the Ravens, then the case would be closed and the Hall of Fame would never open his door to Manning. But that's the question: Manning has much more on his side to put it in.

In the summer, when Sporting News estimated the current Hall of Fame opportunities for each team, Manning was given a 40 percent chance. Thanks to the feeling related to him of gracefully passing the torch to the successor Daniel Jones, along with the Hall of Fame that suddenly became more welcoming than usual, Manning's chances feel more than 60 or 70 percent today.

In addition to the two Super Bowl rings, he was one of the most durable players in the most physical game. His ironman streak of 222 consecutive games played, including the playoffs, is fourth behind Brett Favre, Philip Rivers and his older Hall of Fame brother, Peyton Manning.

Speaking of Peyton, that means pedigree and personality are also on Eli's side. He is revered as one of the best boys in the NFL with his incredibly relentless charity work, which was recognized with the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2016.

Eli Manning was always elegant. Although he was mocked by his stoic nature, sometimes boring, he was unperturbed by the implacable means of New York and took some of that to the field. Eli, despite some of the extravagant faces he made, was even worried about the way he handled himself on and off the field.

The bottom line is that everyone who knows Eli loves Eli. Really, they really love him.

The Professional Football Hall of Fame, as part of the & # 39; NFL 100 & # 39; campaign, became a little more liberal by adding players by 2020. The case can be made due to its short peaks of final success in the NFL that the recent elected JImmy Johnson and Bill Cowher was not dumb. But, again, it would be a mistake not to have represented any in Canton because their professional achievements have only been raised by their personal attractiveness.

When you start playing the comparison game, with the help of Pro Football Reference, you see that there are elements of Bob Griese, Terry Bradshaw and Warren Moon in Eli Manning. Those three QBs are all in the Hall of Fame.

When it comes to Manning's contemporaries, look no further than the two QBs taken in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft after him. Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger of the Steelers are 100 percent for Canton. Manning has taken advantage of the Ironman state of Rivers and, like Roehtlisberger, has two Super Bowl rings.

If this were baseball, Manning would face an uphill battle and probably miss it. If there were only pure analytical voters in football, Manning would have little chance.

But we know that there is an important human element involved in the selection process of the Professional Football Hall of Fame, when being a good guy that everyone wants to reward becomes a factor with a smaller group of heavy media selectors.

When you gather arguments for and against Manning, there is a lot of inconsistency, much like his career. Manning should not be a man of first vote, but it seems that the professionals will overcome the cons and take him to his eventual visit to the Hall.