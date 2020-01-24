Irv Gotti can admit his participation in the murder of electronic money exchanges

%MINIFYHTML1b9d58d48f275569231379cef8968d6f11% %MINIFYHTML1b9d58d48f275569231379cef8968d6f12%

The star of & # 39; Growing Up Hip Hop: New York & # 39; he accidentally gets involved in the murder of the rapper in 2001, who had previously stolen from him, Chris Gotti and Ja Rule.

Irv Gotti I could let him go through his alleged involvement in the death of rapper E-Money Bags. During an appearance on Nore's "Drink Champ" podcast, the record producer / reality show star talked about the events that led to the rapper's 2001 murder among his drinks.

Drug dealer Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff was found guilty of ordering the murder of electronic money bags. Fed said he ordered the murder because he allegedly stole Irv, his brother Chris Gotti and You're the boss.

Later, in the legendary rapper. prodigyIn the autobiography, the artist of Murder Inc claimed the seal partner of Ja Rule Cadillac Tah It was he who prepared the men and informed E-Money Bags about the whereabouts of the three men.

Part of the book said: "In his browser the next day, Bags handed me his pager and told me to look at the message. It was from Ja Rule's tag partner, Cadillac Tah: & # 39; They are here now, come get them. . & # 39; Cadillac was referring to Ja and Irv. "You see that, right?" The bags turned to me and said, "Your own man lined them up for me. We simply steal them for their chains. "

Returning to his appearance on the Nore podcast, Irv talked about Cadillac Tah and E-Money Bags, during which he said: "That thing with Caddy … Because [they said] that I was not just sending text messages to other side where we went in. And there was an incident, which I am not going to explain, that is too mafia for Drink Champs, which made us all wonder: how did they know where we were?

"Then, when Prodigy [wrote] that, he gathered the pieces of the puzzle – [as for] why this group of n *** a knew where we would be," he continued, before adding, "And they did some shit they paid ".

Many believe that Irv's last sentence referred to the murder of E-Money Bags and subsequently implicated himself in the rapper's death.

E-Money Bags died in July 2001 after he was shot 10 times while sitting in his parked car. While Irv was never charged with the murder of E-Money Bags, in 2003 he and his brother Chris faced money laundering charges in connection with alleged financial transactions associated with Supreme. However, they were acquitted of all charges in December 2005.