Inside the eternal fascination with Sharon Tate

"I don't like the word star, because it doesn't really exist." Sharon tate he said in 1966. "I feel, at least in my opinion, that each person, if he wants to be an actress or wants to remain in the world of acting, that it is a rather hard world, before you appear, it is very necessary to learn your trade first, and take so much time and do everything you can. "
At that time, she was an amazing promising woman who moved to Hollywood with big dreams, which she hoped would be about to develop.
Three years later, she became more famous than any of the wildest ambitions, or the worst nightmares, could have imagined.
The actress had a handful of B movies, the most memorable. Valley of the dolls, and some television commercials in his name when, at age 26 and pregnant at 8 1/2 months, he was one of seven people killed by members of Charles MansonThe so-called "family,quot; over the course of two nights of carnage that shook Hollywood.
More than 50 years later, Tate remains frozen in time, the involuntary star of one of the most exciting, horrifying and analyzed criminal dramas to enter the fabric of our culture. His story has often been a footnote to Manson's page, however, his life was a victim again when compared to the crazy details of what he and his followers did.
A complete representation of Tate's life, in which he has once again become the star of his own story, has not yet appeared on the screen, but Quentin Tarantino he set out to remedy history with Once upon a time … in Hollywood, which is nominated for 10 Oscar and ends with Tate alive and well, his possible murderers defeated by the actor who lives next door and his devoted specialist.
Margot Robbie He doesn't have many things to say in the movie, but he still dominates the screen like Tate, with his eyes wide open with hope and enthusiasm for the future. A future that still has in the version of the events of Tarantino.
"Even when I was doing something as mundane as walking down the street, he rode 100 feet of track, or a crane, or whatever, it was always a really extravagant and surprising take, and that never happens in the movie sets," he Robbie told E! News at the movie premiere last summer. "It was quite spectacular."
Robbie has been primarily attracting the attention of the awards season for his role as an aspiring Fox News talent who falls prey to Chief Roger Ailes in Bomb, but the BAFTA went ahead and nominated her twice in the supporting actress category for both films.
In Today Last year, Robbie noticed that, before playing Tate, "every time I heard his name, I only thought about his death. I was never really exposed to the parts of his life when I was alive."
In the meantime, the narration and retelling of Manson's story has not ceased, how the tiny Ohio professional criminal got people to kill for him and how he dominated countless others.
A true rebirth of crime was not needed to regain interest in that. The focus on the bad people and the terrible things they have done has not gone out of style. But at least there is space in this extensive narrative landscape to remember the lives that really deserve to be remembered.
"In 1969 my sister was involved in an event that changed the country in ways that still resonate," said her sister. Debra Tate wrote in the introduction to the 2014 book Sharon Tate Collection, with dozens of photos of the deceased star. "That said, I always felt it was very unfair that his life was remembered primarily for his final moments. Sharon had a magnificent life."
The events of the first hours of the morning of August 9 and 10, 1969, referred to in the language of homicides such as the Tate-LaBianca murders, effectively silenced any pink glow that remained from the "Summer of Love,quot; that may still have been persisting in the 1960s. For Sharon Tate, it had been the decade when everything had happened and everything ended.
The oldest of Col. Paul Tate Y Doris TateSharon was born in Texas and had three daughters. At 6 months she was crowned as Miss Tiny Tot of Dallas after her grandmother sent her photos, but the family moved frequently as dictated by Paul's army career. At 16, she was Miss Richland, Washington, then Queen of the Autorama in a car show. He moved to Verona, Italy, with his parents and sisters Debra and Patricia In 1960
He went to an American high school, where he was cheerleader and queen of the prom in 1961. According to a jarring mention in the biography of Ed Sanders 2016 Sharon Tate: A LifeTate said Roman Polanski On her first date she was raped by a soldier in Italy when she was 17, but as Polanski said, she said that the attack "& # 39; had not left her with emotional scars & # 39;".
Knowing already that I wanted to be an actress, I would look for movie set sets in the area, and ended up with an extra in the epic of swords and sandals. Barabbas. His mother allowed one of the stars of the movie, Jack palance, to take her on a dinner date. Gossip Columnist Hedda Hopper also linked to a 19 year old Tate with Richard Beymer, who had just filmed Tony's role in West side story and I was shooting Adventures of a young man in Verona
In the summer of 1961, Tate's father was assigned to San Pedro, California. She defeated her parents in southern California for a few months to advance her aspirations.
"You must remember," Robert Musel told the interviewer a few years later, "I was shy and shy when I arrived in Hollywood. My parents were very strict with me. I didn't smoke or anything. I only had enough money." to pass and hitchhiked in a truck to the office of an agent whose name he had. That first day he sent me to commercial cigarette work. A girl showed me how it should be done, you know. , take a deep breath and look ecstatic. "
Finally he fainted from too many puffs. "That ended my career in cigarette commercials," he laughed.
When Tate was 20, he auditioned for what he became Petticoat Union, and was brought to the attention of Martin Ransohoff, executive producer of the Beverly hillbillies. He and his partner John Calley signed Tate with a seven-year contract. Tate recalled that he actually said, "Baby, we will make you a star."
Her agent negotiated a salary of $ 750 per month for her and she moved to the Hollywood Studio Women's Club, the former home of Marilyn Monroe, Kim Novak, Rita Moreno and many more familiar names.
In 1963, according to what Tate's mother would tell the police about her daughter's life, she had been involved with a French actor who at one point hit her so much that she needed to go to the hospital. Ed Sanders writes about Tate's relationship with Philippe ForquetWith whom he lived in New York while briefly studying acting with Lee Strasberg. They allegedly returned to Los Angeles, although there were some doubts that they were so serious, that the system of study at work could have been advertising. After reports emerged that he had taken her to the hospital, Forquet said Tate cut him in the chest with a broken bottle of wine.
In 1964 he met the stylist. Jay Sebring, who had recently separated from his wife. He and Tate left, and eventually lived together, until she fell in love with Roman Polanski when he directed her in The intrepid vampire killers.
While she was being prepared for bigger things, Ransohoff would have her new future star wear a black wig (so they wouldn't recognize her yet) and appear in a small role in The Beverly Hillbillies get used to being in front of the camera. In the old school study system, it was common for promising talents to basically give up their professional (and often personal) lives to the studio or production company, in exchange for the promise of a career.
By the 1960s, it was not how common, but that was the experience Tate was having. In fact, without having done anything particularly noticeable on the screen, European newspapers called her the next Marilyn Monroe.
"Well, I must say that it is very strenuous," Tate said in a 1966 interview when asked how the process had been for her. "For about three years, I have not had a personal life, I suppose it could be called that. I have done nothing but study from 8 in the morning until 6:30 at night. Then, three in each afternoon every week I also went to a night class.
"I had acting classes, voice, singing, bodybuilding, everything, absolutely everything. Which is necessary, you know."
When the interviewer asked if, after working like this, she felt like a "prisoner,quot; of the system, Tate said no.
"Never, not really," she replied. "I felt that, if you take it seriously, it's a lot of hard work. If not, you play and you get absolutely nothing."
She laughed eagerly at Marilyn's comparisons. "Oh honey," he shook his head. "I love Marilyn Monroe, but I think it would be a bit difficult for me to be another Marilyn Monroe." When asked if she was subjected to pressures similar to those of the deceased star, who had died in 1962 of an overdose of barbiturates, Tate replied again: "Oh, honey. In my opinion, that kind of sexual symbol has really gone. It's more imagination. "Sensuality for me is part of every movement. The great low-cut dresses are no longer seen, everything depends more on the imagination. "
Until then, his work in the cinema consisted of commercials and uncredited roles, such as "Beautiful Girl,quot; in Emily's Americanization, which Ransohoff produced, which apparently ended up on the floor of the courtroom. She and the black wig had been in 15 episodes of The Beverly Hillbillies and she had appeared in The man from U.N.C.L.E. Y Mr. Ed. He had one of his most enriching experiences personally when he went to Big Sur to film a role in The sandpiper with Elizabeth Taylor Y Richard Burton, and he loved the coastal enclave so much that it is where he would return again and again to decompress.
But the world was about to meet Sharon Tate, the serious, dedicated and blonde Sharon Tate.
He appeared in four films that came out in 1967, three produced by Ransohoff:Eye of the Devil, Not make waves and horror parody The intrepid vampire killers:and the punch of gras Valley of the dolls, quickly adapted from Jacqueline SusannThe best-selling novel of 1966 that also made the author a sensation overnight.
While Tate was being interviewed aboard the Princess italy After the film's world premiere, while the yacht was sailing from Italy to California as part of a striking promotional campaign, she was the big star of the moment. She was nominated for a Golden Globe in 1968, the most promising newcomer (lost against The graduate star Katharine Ross) and quickly booked two more movies, The demolition team Y 12 + 1, with very different protagonists in Dean Martin Y Orson Welles.
She got married too.
Tate met Roman Polanski in 1966 when he was in London filming Eye of the Devil. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker, born in Paris and raised in Poland, where he lost his mother in the Holocaust, came from the critical and commercial success of his first English film, the 1965 psychological thriller. Repulsion protagonist Catherine Deneuve. He had already made a name for himself in Europe, as a visionary and as a playboy.
Polanski had married before, with the Polish actress. Barbara Kwiatkowska-Lass, and showed no signs of wanting to settle down again, even while chasing Tate during the filming of The intrepid vampire killers. He also photographed her half-naked for Playboy during filming
When Sebring went to visit Tate in London after they finished, she told him that he had fallen in love with Polanski, which he seemed to accept, although his friends suspected he still harbored feelings for the actress.
However, the anguish did not seem to hinder Sebring's love life, it is said that it was an inspiration to Warren beattyplayboy hairdresser in Shampoo.
When they met, "I thought she was pretty, but at the time I wasn't very impressed," Polanski later told detectives at the Parker Center, home of the Los Angeles Police Department, after his wife was killed. "But then I saw her again. I took her out. We talked a lot, you know. At that moment I was really swinging. All I was interested in was fucking a girl and moving on."
He didn't start sleeping with Tate, he said, until a few months after shooting. The intrepid vampire killers. "She was so sweet and lovely she didn't believe it, you know," she marveled at the police. "I had had bad experiences and I didn't think there were people like that."
While he waited for the other shoe to fall, he realized that Tate was as good a person as she looked. "She was fantastic," he recalled. "She loved me." And she gave him the space that, despite being in love with her, apparently still needed him.
"I said: & # 39; You know how I am; I'm wrong & # 39; and she said: & # 39; I don't want to change you & # 39;. I was ready to do everything, just to be with me. It was an angel f – king. He was a unique character, whom I will never see again in my life. "
Regarding the contempt of Jay Sebring, Polanski said: "I am sure that at the beginning of our relationship there was still his love for Sharon, but I think he largely disappeared. I am pretty sure."
When Polanski and Tate were married in London on January 20, 1968, he was about to receive a blow to his hands with Baby rosemary, your adaptation of Ira Levin& # 39; s book, the best-selling horror novel of the 1960s, starring Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes Y Ruth gordon, who would win an Oscar for the supporting actress for her turn as a neighbor of hell.
The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 1968, and there are photographs of Tate living with her husband, Farrow and a variety of other jet-setters.
It is said that Tate asked Ransohoff to let her out of her contract shortly after Princess italy he landed, saying that he wanted to be a full-time wife and, finally, mother, but his Golden Globe nomination, the success of Baby rosemary and more exciting events prevented him from pressing on the subject.
Mgm / Filmways / Kobal / Shutterstock
By the time she became pregnant at the end of 1968, it was already speculated that Tate had high hopes of saving her baby, who was already reeling. Some of her friends said she waited to tell Polanski she was pregnant until it was too late for her to abort.
"I think I live in a fairytale world," he quotes in Restless soulsby Alisa Statman and Sharon's niece, Brie Tate, one of her sister Patti's daughters. "We have a good agreement; Roman lies and I pretend to believe him."
At the same time, when they had the opportunity to nest together in Los Angeles (she convinced him to at least rent a house, resisting his excuse that he liked to pack and leave a place at any time he wanted) they were happy. After a bungalow in Chateau Marmont proved not to be the type of base he had in mind, they spent several months renting it Valley of the dolls co-star Patty dukeThe House of
In early 1969, Tate and Polanski rented 10050 Cielo Drive, located in Benedict Canyon through the exclusive Bel Air neighborhood. They made the deal by telephone with the outgoing tenant of the house, record producer Terry Melcher. The House's owner, Rudy Altobelli, hired a caretaker named William Garretson to take care of the property. Garretson lived in the guest house behind the closed main residence, an extensive French rustic-style house.
It seemed completely inconsequential at that time, but Melcher had not been impressed by the music of aspiring singer and songwriter Charles Manson, whom he had met through Beach Boy. Dennis Wilson, who had met Charlie after picking up some women from the "family,quot; hitchhiking. Later, Melcher recalled that Manson was in the car one night when Wilson took him home when he lived on Cielo Drive.
Tate, who was filming 12 + 1And Polanski were in Europe in March when his friends Abigail Folger Y Voytek Frykowski He moved to the house of Cielo Drive. Tate returned from Europe alone in July in a liner because she was too advanced in her pregnancy to fly, and the couple planned to stay with her until Polanski returned for the birth of her baby.
On the night of August 8, the three and Sebring went out to El Coyote Cafe, a Mexican restaurant on Beverly Boulevard that remains open to this day.
Everyone returned to the house on Cielo Drive after dinner. Folger was supposed to fly to San Francisco the next morning to see his mother.
Housewife Winifred Chapman they found the bodies the next morning: the four friends and an 18-year-old Steven Parentwho left when Charles "Tex,quot; Watson, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel Y Linda Kasabian (the possible star witness of the prosecution) arrived. Parent, who worked part-time in a music store and was there to see if caregiver Garretson wanted to buy some equipment, was shot dead in his car. Garretson would be briefly suspicious, because he was alive and well and in the guesthouse when police arrived on the scene.
The authorities contacted the friend and commercial manager of Polanski, William Tennant, who was on the tennis court when he received the call, went to the house and identified Tate, Frykowski, Folger and Sebring, but he had no idea who the young man in the car was.
He was the one who called Polanski, who was in London finishing production in Dolphin Day.
As transmitted in Vincent Bugliosi& # 39; s Helter skelter, the best-selling true crime book of all time, Tennant said: "Roman, there has been a disaster in a house … Your house. Sharon is dead, and Voytek and Gibby and Jay." The filmmaker was incredulous and asked how it had happened. He thought maybe a fire. It is not a massacre.
Tate was in a camisole with floral print and matching underpants when she was stabbed 16 times, five of them wounds that would have been fatal in themselves. A rope was placed around his neck, hung from a beam above, and the other end wrapped twice around Sebring's neck. Atkins wrote "pig,quot; at the front door with Tate's blood.
Sebring, whose real name was Thomas John Kummer, had been living in another house on Benedict Canyon, on Easton Drive, which once belonged to the actress. Jean harlow, who died at age 26 due to complications of renal failure (which the conspiracy theory has attributed to everything from hair dye poisoning to a failed abortion). More disturbingly, Harlow's husband, producer Paul BernHe committed suicide in his room two months after getting married.
People who knew Sebring told Bugliosi that he had bought the house because of his "distant,quot; reputation. He owned a salon on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles and had just opened a store in San Francisco in May 1969, the first step in his plan to open numerous locations and launch a line of grooming products for men. He was stabbed seven times and was shot once.
Folger, an heiress of the Folgers Coffee fortune, was a debutant and a Radcliffe graduate who had driven from New York to Los Angeles with Frykowski, a father of two married children, whom he met in 1968. He was a friend of Polanski of Poland; his father had financed one of the director's first films and Voytek played a thief in his short film Mammals. This is how Folger met Tate and Sebring, even investing in the flourishing Sebring International. She was a volunteer social worker for the Los Angeles County Welfare Department until the day before she and Frykowski moved to 10050 Cielo Drive.
Depressed and disillusioned by all the suffering she had seen in the course of her work, and using many drugs with Frykowski, she apparently told her psychiatrist, whom she saw every afternoon on weekdays, Friday, August 8, who was Thinking of breaking up with her boyfriend.
While processing the crime scene, authorities found 6.9 grams of marijuana in a bag in the living room cabinet. There were 30 grams of hashish on the bedside table in the bedroom where Frykowski and Folger were staying, along with 10 pills that turned out to be amphetamines, all of which served to feed the wild speculation that the murders were the result of a drug business that went wrong, or that someone was scared during a drug-fed bacchanal.
Folger, who was stabbed 28 times, had 2.4 mg. of MDA in his system, while Frykowski had .6 mg. in its.
Voytek would tell people he was a writer, but mostly he had ideas on what to do next. "He had no means of support and lived on Folger's fortune," the researchers noted in his report, but apparently it was the life of many people who were engaged in drugs. He was shot twice, hit in the head 13 times and stabbed 51 times.
Later, Polanski told police that his wife had used LSD more than a dozen times, mainly before they met, but that otherwise he did not smoke more than marijuana. "And during her pregnancy there was no doubt," he said. "I was so in love with her pregnancy that I would do nothing. I would serve her a glass of wine and not touch it."
When asked later why they went to that particular house that night, Susan Atkins reminded authorities that Tex told them "they were going to a house on the hill that used to belong to Terry Melcher, and the only reason why we were going to that house. " the house was because Tex knew the outline of the house. "
Their mission once they got there: "To get all their money and kill who was there."
When Polanski arrived in Los Angeles, he was immediately bombarded with questions about his rumors of marital problems. He insisted that he had only stayed in London to work on his film, which he planned to be in Los Angeles for the birth of his first child.
The funeral of Sharon Tate and her unborn baby, Paul Richard Polanski, It was held on August 13 in the Holy Cross cemetery.
More than 150 people came, including Warren Beatty, Kirk Douglas, Steve McQueen, Peter Sellers Y John Y Michelle Phillips of the Breasts and potatoes. It was said that Mia Farrow was too distressed to go to the service, and numerous celebrities were reportedly terrified, wondering if the killings would continue and famous people would be attacked. McQueen started keeping a gun under the front seat of his car.
Sebring was buried in Forest Lawn, with the assistance of many of the same mourners, as well as other clients and friends like Paul Newman Y Enrique Y Peter Fonda.
There was no internet to fan the flames, but the rumors still spread like a forest fire in the early days of the investigation, before the authorities announced in December that they had the people responsible for the Tate murders, as well as the brutal August similar. 10 murders of Log Y Rosemary LaBianca, in custody.
The bridges of the weapon began to connect ghost points between the dark themes and the violence represented in the Polanski films and the ritual aspects of the murders. It was speculated that Tate and his friends were devil worshipers, or that they had had some sort of orgy that went wrong, or at least Tate had been having sex with Sebring, her former boyfriend. False information about the nature of the wounds and the positioning of the bodies made the rounds. Polanski allowed a photographer to Lifetime magazine to accompany him when he returned home for the first time, which seemed to some unpleasant.
On August 19, Polanski convened a press conference to defend the honor of his wife and his. (He was still eight years after the conviction for sexual assault that led him to flee the U.S. and never return.)
Calling Sharon "beautiful,quot; and "a good person," he said, "the last years I spent with her were the only moment of true happiness in my life."
Tate's mother, Doris, spent the rest of her life as a defender of the rights of victims and their families, and Debra, for years the de facto spokeswoman for the family, has pledged to see her sister's killers remain in prison
Manson, Atkins, Watson, Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten, who participated in the LaBianca murders, were originally sentenced to death, but a temporary suspension of the death penalty in California that began in 1972 resulted in their convictions becoming life imprisonment.
Atkins died of cancer in 2009. Krenwinkel was denied parole 14 times; His next opportunity is in 2022. Van Houten has been recommended for parole three times, but the governors of California Jerry brown Y Gavin Newsom They have annulled the decision every time. Manson, who never stopped insisting that he had not told anyone to commit a murder for him, while still half-telling his theories about whatever he was shredding, died in November 2017.
Grace Van Dien played Tate in Mary Harron2019 movie Charlie says, but it's mainly about how Manson, played by Matt smith from The crown Y Doctor who fame, manipulated the members of his "family,quot;. The persecution of Sharon TateMeanwhile, it was the actress, but she used the real facts as a starting point.
And he took a leap too far, for some.
Debra Tate expressed her dissatisfaction with the concept of the film, which is that the damned actress was receiving subliminal messages and anticipated her destiny and that of her friends. The filmmakers claim to have been inspired by an interview Tate gave in 1968, in which he mentioned having dreamed of being killed by cult members.
"It doesn't matter who is acting on it, it's simply tasteless," Debra said. Persons in 2018. "He has no class how everyone rushes to launch something for the 50th anniversary of this horrible event."
"I know for sure that she didn't have a premonition, awake or in a dream, that she and Jay would cut their throat," he added. "I checked with all his living friends. None of his friends were aware of this. Tacky, tacky, tacky."
But the star of the movie, Hilary Duff, who did not say much about the project that led to its launch in April, wrote in 2018 on Instagram after the production concluded: "I had the incredible opportunity to play Sharon Tate the last two weeks in an independent film. She was a woman amazing,quot;. and it was a true honor. "
Debra endorsed the long gestation Tate, a biographical film that is really about the life of the deceased actress, which Kate Bosworth and her husband Michael Polish He had been planning for years.
"We have been involved in this for three years," Bosworth told New York Post in September, "truly investigating everything there is to know about her and her life, and the people who knew and loved her, including her sister, Debra and her close friends. If we succeed in telling the story, and I bet my life that we will be with Michael: people will really feel that they know her, not what happened to her. To know her is to love her, and I mean it. She had a purity. It was life personified and love personified. It's such a tragedy that she was defined by tragedy. "
"I have finally found filmmakers interested in the story of my sister Sharon's life," Debra told Deadline in March 2018. "Other projects have been a real source of pain in her insensitivity and exploitation of my sister. I am Proud to join this successful team to bring the story of the deeply unique woman known as Sharon Tate. "
As for most of the other interpretations of the murders, Debra said: "It has been exploitative from day one. It has been the case since the media went crazy and perpetuated the falsehoods that make things even more salacious Now it has become something more fictional than the truth at this point To celebrate that murderers and the darkest part of society are sexy or somehow acceptable, the form or form perpetuate the worst of our society. I vehemently oppose everything that does that. I've been dealing with this for 50 years. We need to stop this, and I intend to help the family behind No Notoriety (a movement not to circulate names and photos of murderers) of any way I can to help make this a national movement. "
Bosworth le dijo a Deadline: "Desde el principio, siempre ha sido nuestra intención honrar la vida de Sharon. Era una mujer hermosa y compleja: una hermana, una hija, una esposa, una amante. Humana. Su vida ha sido por mucho tiempo eclipsado por la tragedia orquestada por un psicópata furioso. Ahora, más que nunca, sentimos que es importante centrarse en la mujer, reafirmar la voz de Sharon Tate, y quitarle el megáfono al loco ".
También escribió en Instagram: "Durante demasiado tiempo, esta hermosa mujer hecha de luz ha tenido que soportar la tragedia. Es hora de quitarle el micrófono al loco. Es su momento. Gracias, Debra Tate, por unirte a nosotros para compartir la vida de tu hermana. Lo sé, con usted como nuestro socio productor, haremos lo correcto ".
(Screen Daily informó en mayo pasado que Polish y Bosworth, coproductores con Myriad Pictures, esperaban comenzar a filmar en Budapest hacia fines de 2019, pero en este momento el proyecto sigue categorizado como "en desarrollo,quot; en IMDb).
Pero Debra Tate finalmente dio la vuelta Once upon a time … in Hollywood, fácilmente la representación más reverencial de Sharon en pantalla en 2019.
Manson, interpretado por Damon Herriman, solo se vislumbra brevemente, y la Tate de Robbie corre en gran medida paralela a la saga de su vecino de al lado, Leonardo Dicaprioel desvanecimiento del actor occidental Rick Dalton, y su doble / tío / amigo devoto Cliff Booth, interpretado por Brad Pitt.
"Apenas estoy en el set con ellos,quot;, reconoció Robbie anteriormente.
Pero la actriz pasó mucho tiempo con Sharon Tate, ayudada en su causa por Debra, con quien Tarantino habló de antemano para calmar sus temores de que su hermana volvería a ser irritante para el molino Manson. En un momento dado, el lanzamiento de la película iba a coincidir más exactamente con el 50 aniversario de los asesinatos en agosto, pero todos los involucrados acordaron aumentar la fecha por un par de semanas.
Sony Images
"Esta película no es lo que la gente esperaría que sea cuando combinas los nombres de Tarantino y Manson,quot;, dijo Debra a TMZ en 2018 después de reunirse con el director. Terminó prestando a Robbie algunas piezas de las joyas de Sharon y una botella de perfume parcialmente usada.
"Usar algunas de sus joyas y pasar tiempo con su hermana definitivamente me hizo sentir más cerca de ella de una manera que no creo que podría haber tenido sin, ya sabes,quot;, dijo Robbie a E. Noticias en el estreno. "Leer cosas y verlas solo puede llevarte muy lejos, pero tener esa conexión personal significó mucho para mí,quot;.
La actriz, que fue nominada a un Oscar en 2017 por su interpretación de Tonya Harding in Me tonya, admitted that it was "sometimes very sad to be that closely connected with real-life Sharon. It would kind of hit you at moments, suddenly the tragedy of it all would kind of hit you and you would be tremendously sad."
After seeing the film at the premiere, Debra told Vanity fair about Robbie, "She made me cry because she sounded just like Sharon. The tone in her voice was completely Sharon, and it just touched me so much that big tears (started falling). The front of my shirt was wet. I actually got to see my sister again…nearly 50 years later."
She continued, "The thing that touched me the most—it wasn,amp;#39;t that Leo and Brad were such famous movie stars. It was Margot, and who she was and her qualities, and the potential to place Sharon and really give it to an audience." Sharon "was so sweet and so kind, intelligent, and lighter than the air in every way… And Margot did a beautiful job at portraying that."
Overall, Debra said, Robbie "actually touched me in a way that convinced me that she was Sharon. She did such a damn good job that, for me, personally, the visit was a little short. I had Sharon back in front of me again, and it was too short a visit."
