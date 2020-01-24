Inside the eternal fascination with Sharon Tate

"I don't like the word star, because it doesn't really exist." Sharon tate he said in 1966. "I feel, at least in my opinion, that each person, if he wants to be an actress or wants to remain in the world of acting, that it is a rather hard world, before you appear, it is very necessary to learn your trade first, and take so much time and do everything you can. "

At that time, she was an amazing promising woman who moved to Hollywood with big dreams, which she hoped would be about to develop.

Three years later, she became more famous than any of the wildest ambitions, or the worst nightmares, could have imagined.

The actress had a handful of B movies, the most memorable. Valley of the dolls, and some television commercials in his name when, at age 26 and pregnant at 8 1/2 months, he was one of seven people killed by members of Charles MansonThe so-called "family,quot; over the course of two nights of carnage that shook Hollywood.

More than 50 years later, Tate remains frozen in time, the involuntary star of one of the most exciting, horrifying and analyzed criminal dramas to enter the fabric of our culture. His story has often been a footnote to Manson's page, however, his life was a victim again when compared to the crazy details of what he and his followers did.