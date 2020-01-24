Indian policies face online abuse: study | India News

Nearly 100 Indian political women faced abuse, including threats of rape and death, on social media during last year's elections, and researchers expressed concern over the increase in online violence against women worldwide.

A study by Amnesty International India said that 95 women politicians received almost 1 million hate mentions on Twitter between March and May, one in five was sexist or misogynist. In total, there were 724 women candidates.

Digital rights experts said that gender-based online violence was increasing, which intimidated women and discouraged them from running for public office.

"People should know what women in politics bear what they have to endure and how unequal it becomes for them," said Shazia Ilmi, a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of India, in the report.

It was not clear whether online abuse against political women was getting worse or better, since the investigation was the first of its kind and scale in India, an Amnesty spokesman said.

But Adrian Lovett, head of the World Wide Web Foundation, said that gender-based online violence was increasing worldwide in developed and developing countries.

He said this was exacerbating the digital divide between men and women that was getting worse as the number of people connecting and more men than women connected.

"Gender-based online violence is increasing," Lovett told Reuters news agency at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (EMF) in Davos in the Swiss Alps.

"It is not particular to a country or region. It is a reality in developing countries and a growing challenge in North America, Europe and around the world."

"This is affecting the political participation of women, especially young women who are discouraged by the online harassment of women in public life."

& # 39; Silent voices & # 39;

Amnesty declined to appoint politicians in its study on India, where women occupy 14 percent of the seats in Parliament House and 11 percent at the top House, compared to the world average of 24.5 percent, according to the Interparliamentary Union.

A similar investigation conducted by Amnesty in the United Kingdom and the United States in 2018 that studied 323 female politicians found that about 7 percent of the tweets that mentioned them were hurtful or abusive.

Several women politicians in the United Kingdom decided not to appear again in the general elections of December 12 of last year, citing the level of online abuse they faced.

Two-thirds of women politicians said in a poll conducted by a British parliamentary committee last November that progress in the fight against violence and online abuse against women in politics affected their willingness to run for reelection.

Amnesty urged Twitter to intensify its response to rapes and implement more policies to protect women.

Twitter said abuse and harassment had no place on its platform, adding that 50 percent of hate content was identified by technology and not by reports of people with the company aware that the abuse stifled the ability of people to speak freely.

"We will never end our efforts to address hate-motivated abuse, prejudice or intolerance, particularly abuse that seeks to silence the voices of those who have historically been marginalized, such as women," said a spokesman.