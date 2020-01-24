In the Bahamas, a strong market for new luxury homes

Those who establish New Providence as their primary residence may be attracted to tax benefits, Mr. Sroka said, because Bahamas residents do not pay income taxes.

Post recession development

The exclusive residential development in New Providence took off after the end of the recession in the United States in 2009, Chisnall said. "After a bankrupt economy, these new properties have been well received and are attracting buyers who want to establish a footprint in the Bahamas, instead of turning them over to make money," he said.

It is the second time after a recession that the Bahamas has attracted international buyers, he said. "When the Bahamas came out of the recession of the 1930s, the people of society and the British tycoons began moving to the islands."

Damianos, of Sotheby & # 39; s, said the current real estate boom began when the 600-acre Albany opened in 2010 at the southwest end of New Providence. Until then, he said, the island had three high-end and well-established gated communities: Lyford Cay, open since the 1950s; and Old Fort Bay and Ocean Club Estates, both open since the beginning of the 21st century.

"These communities always saw a steady stream of wealthy buyers, but when Albany opened, the activity really recovered," Damianos said. "Sales were especially fast because the market was on the rise after the recession." He added that buyers were excited about the first new luxury development on the island in decades.

Once the location of a pine forest, the beachfront community was developed by private investment firm Tavistock Group and features golfers Tiger Woods and Ernie Els, along with actor and musician Justin Timberlake, among its investors.