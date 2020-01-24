In the Bahamas, a strong market for new luxury homes

The island of New Providence, in the Bahamas, has long been a popular holiday destination: travelers from the United States, Canada and other places visit the beaches and practice snorkeling, diving and fishing.
When it comes to accommodation, they have their selection of affordable and high-end beachfront resorts, even in the capital of the Bahamas, Nassau. (New Providence was not affected by Hurricane Dorian, which caused serious damage in some areas of the Bahamas in August.)
Today, New Providence has at least one more attraction: a handful of new or soon-to-open luxury residential communities (Albany, Baha Mar Residences and Residences at GoldWynn) have made the approximately 80 square mile island increasingly attractive for the rich. Foreign buyers.
Nick Damianos, owner of Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty in the Bahamas, said his company has seen a 15 percent increase in residential sales in New Providence to foreign buyers over the past decade; He declined to be more specific.
Alistair W. Chisnall, a real estate lawyer at the Nassau-based law firm Graham Thompson said he had also seen an increase in sales in the last 10 years.
Damianos and Chisnall said that most buyers are from Canada, the United States and Western Europe, although some are South American.
Its sunny location aside, New Providence attracts foreign homebuyers for several reasons, said Neil Sroka, a real estate consultant.
"People love it because of its strong infrastructure, sophisticated feeling, wide air connections and proximity to the United States," he said. (Miami is less than an hour's flight). "It is also a safe destination, which is an advantage."
Those who establish New Providence as their primary residence may be attracted to tax benefits, Mr. Sroka said, because Bahamas residents do not pay income taxes.
Post recession development
The exclusive residential development in New Providence took off after the end of the recession in the United States in 2009, Chisnall said. "After a bankrupt economy, these new properties have been well received and are attracting buyers who want to establish a footprint in the Bahamas, instead of turning them over to make money," he said.
It is the second time after a recession that the Bahamas has attracted international buyers, he said. "When the Bahamas came out of the recession of the 1930s, the people of society and the British tycoons began moving to the islands."
Damianos, of Sotheby & # 39; s, said the current real estate boom began when the 600-acre Albany opened in 2010 at the southwest end of New Providence. Until then, he said, the island had three high-end and well-established gated communities: Lyford Cay, open since the 1950s; and Old Fort Bay and Ocean Club Estates, both open since the beginning of the 21st century.
"These communities always saw a steady stream of wealthy buyers, but when Albany opened, the activity really recovered," Damianos said. "Sales were especially fast because the market was on the rise after the recession." He added that buyers were excited about the first new luxury development on the island in decades.
Once the location of a pine forest, the beachfront community was developed by private investment firm Tavistock Group and features golfers Tiger Woods and Ernie Els, along with actor and musician Justin Timberlake, among its investors.
Albany's managing partner, Christopher Anand, compares him to a contemporary urban town. The eight apartment buildings have elegant white facades and units, 200 of which are complete, with 200 under construction, with light wood floors and large windows overlooking the ocean.
Buyers can choose three to six bedroom villas of up to 6,000 square feet that are inspired by the design of traditional Bahamas architecture. And there are lands where they can build custom houses.
Resort amenities include 10 restaurants; a marina that can accommodate large yachts; a tennis center; an 18 hole golf course designed by Mr. Els; a 40,000 square foot gym and spa; an aquatic area with two swimming pools and a children's water park; a cinema; and a children's center with an outdoor playground. The concierge staff can organize activities for residents, such as diving, water skiing and horseback riding on the beach.
The properties start at $ 5 million, but Mr. Anand said the average price is $ 8 million. So far, he said, the community has seen $ 2 billion in sales.
Some of Albany residents said they are attracted to their club environment. Jo Vickers, a London publicist (Albany is one of his clients), and her husband, a bond trader, for example, has lived in a house there since 2017 and said they love the country club atmosphere. "Everyone knows everyone, and there is a sense of community," Vickers said.
The couple went on vacation in the Bahamas for years before buying a property, and Ms. Vickers cited many reasons to establish a base in New Providence. "It is efficient, safe and cosmopolitan and has excellent grocery stores, hospitals and boats," he said. "In addition, Nassau has a financial center where we have our offices, and British Airways has nonstop flights to London as we are constantly coming and going."
Residences inside a resort
The newest luxury residences in New Providence, Baha Mar Residences, were released in the spring and are within Baha Mar, a $ 4.2 billion and 1,000 acre resort on half a mile of beach.
Consisting of 198 apartments with one to six rooms overlooking the sea and villas by the water, the properties are divided between two of the three hotel brands of the resort. Rosewood Baha Mar has 91 residences; Its price ranges from $ 995,000 to $ 25 million and pays tribute to the architecture of the island of the Bahamas with its ebony finishes and its palette of light gray and white colors.
The 107 condos in SLS Baha Mar, by comparison, has a modern and minimalist design that includes white oak and natural teak wood and finishes in bright oranges, pinks, greens and baby blue.
The president of Baha Mar, Graeme Davis, declined to say how many units had been sold, but said buyers are mainly from the United States, France and Italy.
Residents can use the amenities enjoyed by hotel guests, including the 100,000-square-foot casino overlooking the ocean; 42 restaurants and lounges; an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course; 11 pools; and a spa with 24 treatment rooms. They also receive 24 rounds of free golf per year and discounts on food and drinks.
Part Residences, Part Hotel
When it comes to luxury residential real estate in New Providence, the rumor these days is about GoldWynn, said Mr. Damianos. The beachfront project, by Wynn Development of Toronto, is half a mile from Baha Mar and is scheduled to open in September 2021.
"GoldWynn meets all the requirements you want in a luxury property in New Providence," he said. "The design is modern and the location is fantastic."
Randy Hart, vice president of Wynn Development, said GoldWynn's 160 units are divided equally between hotel suites and residential condominiums, the latter in a six-story building on the ocean with a rooftop pool. These condos vary in size from studios to four rooms and cost between $ 500,000 and $ 5 million.
"The concept is to provide a boutique and intimate atmosphere in a market dominated by large developments without skimping on comfort," Hart said.
Amenities include an infinity pool in front of the beach, a restaurant by the sea, a cinema, a theater for plays and concerts and a spa that offers cosmetic procedures such as Botox treatments.
GoldWynn's construction is underway, Hart said, with 35 percent of its residences already sold to buyers in the United States, Canada and Europe.
Albany, Baha Mar Residences and GoldWynn have brought a diverse mix of exclusive properties to the New Providence real estate market, according to Mr. Sroka, the real estate consultant. "So far, they are being absorbed at a surprisingly healthy rate," he said.