I'm in no hurry – Aditya Roy Kapur plans to get married

Aditya Roy Kapur is preparing for his next Malang release. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and has Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in crucial parts. Malang will hit theaters on February 7, 2020. The public is eager to see the sizzling chemistry of Aditya and Disha on the big screen. Aditya is an actor who has kept his personal life away from the spotlight. However, there were several reports in the recent past about him dating the super model Diva Dhawan. Recently, during an interview with a leading newspaper, the actor was sincere about his personal life and his equation with Diva.

He said: "She (Diva) gave a good statement, saying there is no truth and I reiterated it. I guess it accelerated after we went out to dinner. We have been friends for years and we hadn't met in a while. But we they took their breath away and that's where it started. Marriage is a crazy thing for me. I'm in no hurry. " Well, we respect your Aditya posture.