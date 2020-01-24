I survived the Holocaust. But I have nightmares about cats.

This account is from a new project called "Beyond the Second World War that we know," a series from The Times that will document lesser-known stories from the Second World War. Although much of the project will focus on the end and consequences of the war, our second office takes place in 1941, when the Germans were planning a surprise attack in the city of Lvov in Poland, which was annexed by the Soviet Union two years before. . Celia Kener was 6 years old at the time. Eventually she would be arrested and sent to the Lvov ghetto and then separated from her entire family, but it is the events that followed the German assault that continue to haunt her today.
I was very excited about an upcoming ballet recital, which happened the day the Germans invaded. The recital was canceled, and I was very upset about it. More than that, my father was recruited into the Russian army that same day, and my mother and I didn't know if we would ever see him again. But we were still in our own house in Lvov; We had not yet been forced into the ghetto. When I went out to play a few days later, my friends not only walked away and pointed at me, but called me, as smierze, which was translated as "smelly Jew." I was only 6 years old and did not understand what was happening.
The teasing of my friends attracted the attention of an officer, who grabbed me and pushed me into a truck. I couldn't call my mother because she was dragging me through my arms and hair. Other children were already detained in the truck, behind chains, vomiting and crying out of fear. I held on to the legs of another officer who was driving the vehicle and spoke to him in Polish, asking him if he had any children of his own who were innocent like me. I don't think he was German, because he understood Polish, but he was wearing a uniform and maybe he was working for the Germans. I must have played a sensitive note in his heart. He grabbed me by my long blond braids, threw me out of the truck and told me not to leave my house during the day, which was when the Germans came without warning to look for Jews to be taken to unknown destinations. When I returned to the apartment, my mother had already been crying my death, because no one returned from those trucks.
Friends and family told us we needed to hide. My aunt and uncle heard about a church bell tower where people hid during the rodeos. We went there in the afternoon. Mom climbed first and grabbed me because I couldn't climb. His nail scratched my cheek and began to bleed. The bell tower was not large, but there were at least 20 people hiding there, including my aunt and my two cousins. It was very cold, but we weren't allowed to talk or cry, and everyone would shut up while we slept with the sound of church bells and gunfire outside.
[Subscribe to the At War newsletter to follow our series "Beyond the Second World War we know,quot;.]
At dawn I woke up with a loud shout, and it didn't stop. It came from a woman with a baby wrapped in blankets. I looked at her just in time to see a cat sneak off the bulge. My mother grabbed me and took me in her arms to calm me down, when I realized that this cat killed the baby. My mother tried to explain that the cat was innocent, that she had curled up to warm herself and suffocated the baby while we all slept.
Shortly after, we were forced to go to the ghetto, where the horror began: I saw people with a shaved head and the star of David carved on their foreheads, which oozes blood. But the bell tower incident always stayed with me when I realized I had to be afraid.
Years later, he lived in the United States with a family of his own. We went to the beach on a Sunday and left the door of the house ajar. After putting my children to bed, I went to take a shower and, when I opened the shower door, I saw an innocent little cat sitting on the bathroom floor. Without even covering myself, I ran to the windows, shouting frantically at my husband and the neighbors who were chatting on the porch. My screams woke my daughter, who, hearing her mother scream, did not calm down.
After that, I kept dreaming that the cat would come back and suffocate one of my children while he slept. I even transferred this fear to my daughter. Today she is a grandmother, and when she sees a cat across the street, she becomes hysterical. In dreams, and even in reality, when I see a cat, they are connected with suffocation.
This account has been edited and condensed for its length and clarity. Celia Kener he told his story to Jake Nevins, the editorial partner of the New York Times magazine.
Subscribe to the weekly At War newsletter to follow the series "The Beyond the World War II We Know,quot; by The Times. For more conflict coverage, visit nytimes.com/atwar.