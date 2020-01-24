I survived the Holocaust. But I have nightmares about cats.

This account is from a new project called "Beyond the Second World War that we know," a series from The Times that will document lesser-known stories from the Second World War. Although much of the project will focus on the end and consequences of the war, our second office takes place in 1941, when the Germans were planning a surprise attack in the city of Lvov in Poland, which was annexed by the Soviet Union two years before. . Celia Kener was 6 years old at the time. Eventually she would be arrested and sent to the Lvov ghetto and then separated from her entire family, but it is the events that followed the German assault that continue to haunt her today.

I was very excited about an upcoming ballet recital, which happened the day the Germans invaded. The recital was canceled, and I was very upset about it. More than that, my father was recruited into the Russian army that same day, and my mother and I didn't know if we would ever see him again. But we were still in our own house in Lvov; We had not yet been forced into the ghetto. When I went out to play a few days later, my friends not only walked away and pointed at me, but called me, as smierze, which was translated as "smelly Jew." I was only 6 years old and did not understand what was happening.

The teasing of my friends attracted the attention of an officer, who grabbed me and pushed me into a truck. I couldn't call my mother because she was dragging me through my arms and hair. Other children were already detained in the truck, behind chains, vomiting and crying out of fear. I held on to the legs of another officer who was driving the vehicle and spoke to him in Polish, asking him if he had any children of his own who were innocent like me. I don't think he was German, because he understood Polish, but he was wearing a uniform and maybe he was working for the Germans. I must have played a sensitive note in his heart. He grabbed me by my long blond braids, threw me out of the truck and told me not to leave my house during the day, which was when the Germans came without warning to look for Jews to be taken to unknown destinations. When I returned to the apartment, my mother had already been crying my death, because no one returned from those trucks.