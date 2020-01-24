"I love being mistreated by Shanoo Sharma,quot; – Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar has proven himself in films such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Last year he had four pitches. Sonchiriya, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Three of them did extremely well at the box office. She is in cloud nine. But there is someone who gives this diva a reality check. When asked about this, Bhumi revealed: “Shanoo Sharma. She is my constant control of reality. There is not a single day when I do not receive one from it. She is like an older sister. She is family I owe my life to her, I owe my career to her. "

Bhumi added: “She is just a person that I love. Even now, every time we meet, obviously the frequency has been reduced, she will hit me, pull my hair. Koi fark nahin, I could be at a concert with a thousand people watching me. And that is what I love. I love being mistreated by Shanoo Sharma. It feels like real and apna. "

Bhumi's first job was in the Yash Raj movies. He was assistant casting director for six years. There he had the opportunity to work with Shanoo Sharma. On the job front, Bhumi has just started Durgavati with Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in Mr. Lele with Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar & # 39; s Takht and Bhoot: The Haunted Ship.