How to watch the NHL All-Star Skills Competition today: time, TV channel, stories

Before the 3-to-3 tournament of the NHL All-Star Game 2020, the stars of the four divisions, and some of the best players in the world, will converge at the St. Louis Business Center for the NHL All-Star Skills Competition 2020..

All eyes will be on superstars like Connor McDavid, who seeks to win the fastest skating competition for the third consecutive year, and how he and fellow All-Star Leon Draisaitl interact with Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames striker, in the middle of a heated dispute between their clubs

Players of the All-Star teams of the Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central and Pacific Division will compete against each other in five different events throughout the night: Faster Skater, Salvation Streak, Precision Shot, Stronger Shot and Shooting Stars .

Shooting Stars is the new league event where eight NHL All-Stars and one member of each women's national team (more on that in a moment) will get seven attempts to throw discs at targets on the ice from an elevated platform of approximately 30 feet on the ice, behind a goal. The targets will have different point values: points will be awarded if the disc hits a target or hits its base, and each player will receive seven shot attempts.

In the middle of the event, members of the national women's teams of Canada and the United States will play in their own game 3 against 3, creating a new chapter in their historical rivalry.

Here’s how to watch the NHL All-Star Skills Competition on Friday:

What television channel is the NHL All-Star Skills Competition 2020?

U.S: NBC Sports

NBC Sports Canada: CBC Sportsnet and TVAS

NHL All-Star Skills Competition: what time does it start?

Date: Friday, January 24

Friday, January 24 Time: 8 p.m. ET

Order of events at the NHL All-Star Skills Competition

NHL's fastest skater

In a timed event, eight skaters will individually skate a full lap and the fastest time will be declared the winner. Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid won the event in the last three years, but Detroit's Dylan Larkin holds the record of 13,172 seconds.

Winner 2019: Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers) – 13,378 seconds

Contestants: Jack Eichel (Buffalo Sabers), Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche), Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers), Matthew Barzal (New York Islanders), Chris Kreider (New York Rangers), Anthony Duclair (Ottawa Senators), Travis Konecny ​​( Philadelphia Flyers) and Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks).

NHL Save Streak

At least one goalkeeper from each division will face an opposing division and a minimum of nine shooting attempts. The winner is determined by who makes the most consecutive saves. If the last of the original nine shooters, who will be the captain, stops, the netminder continues to face the shooters until a goal is scored because his turn cannot end in a save. This is the third year that the event will take place.

Winner 2019: Henrik Lundqvist (New York Rangers) – 12 consecutive saves

Contestants: David Rittich (Calgary Flames), Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh Penguins), Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues), Andrei Vasilevsky (Tampa Bay Lightning), Frederick Anderson (Toronto Maple Leafs), Jacob Markstrom (Vancouver Canucks), Braden Holtby (Washington Capitals) and Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets).

NHL precision shot

Eight players compete to achieve all four goals in the corners of the net. The one who hits the four, in the order they choose, the fastest, wins the event. In 2011, the time element was added and Daniel Sedin set the record that still holds four goals in 7.3 seconds.

Winner 2019: David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins) – 11,309 seconds

Contestants: Jaccob Slavin (Carolina Hurricanes), Tyler Bertuzzi (Detroit Red Wings), Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers), Jonathan Huberdeau (Florida Panthers), Nico Hischier (New Jersey Devils), Tomas Hertl (San Jose Sharks), Alex Pietrangelo (St. Louis Blues) and Mark Scheifele (Winnipeg Jets).

Elite 3-in-3 game for women

Members of the national teams of the United States and Canada will compete in a 3-on-3 game with two 10-minute periods with a clock running. If there is a penalty in the game, a penalty shot will be awarded to the player who committed the foul. This is the first event of its kind in the All-Star Weekend.

NHL Hardest Shot

A minimum of four players will attempt to record the fastest speed (in miles per hour) in one of two shooting attempts. Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara holds the record of his 10.8. the mph shot reached 108.8 mph in 2012. Al MacInnis of St. Louis won the event seven times during his career; Chara is five times winner.

Winner 2019: John Carlson (Washington Capitals) – 102.8 mph

Contestants: Mark Giordano (Calgary Flames), Seth Jones (Columbus Blue Jackets), Shea Weber (Montreal Canadiens), Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning), Elias Pettersson (Vancouver Canucks) and John Carlson (Washington Capitals).

NHL Shooting Stars

In a new event for 2020, eight NHL All-Stars and one member of each women's team will throw discs to targets on the ice from an elevated platform behind a goal that will be approximately 30 feet above the ice. The targets will have different point values ​​(no points will be awarded if the disc does not hit a target or hits its base) and each player will receive seven shooting attempts. Discs can deviate or bounce on a target to accumulate points and players can hit the same target more than once.

Contestants: David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins), Matthew Tkachuk (Calgary Flames), Patrick Kane (Chicago Blackhawks), Tyler Seguin (Dallas Stars), Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators), Ryan O & # 39; Reilly (St. Louis Blues), David Perron (St Louis Blues) and Mitch Marner (Toronto Maple Leafs).

* The participants of the women's team of Canada and the United States have not yet announced. One player from each nation will participate in the event.