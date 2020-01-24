How the sailing yacht differs from the lower deck predecessors

Motorless navigation is not for the faint of heart. Neither it is Sailing yacht under deck.

The third and last addition to the popular Bravo Under cover The franchise opens next week, promising viewers an experience of maritime reality unlike those they have seen before. Previous IterationsUnder the Mediterranean cover debuted in 2016 after the success of the original delivery: it has treated the public with a lot of high seas scenarios, but Sailing yacht He still mocks the departure of his predecessors.

"It's a different navigation style," senior vice president of current production at Bravo Noah Samton He told his Daily dish Podcast in December. "It's a little more adventurous. It's a little more, a little depressed and dirty than the kind of enamel and luxury of a super yacht."

The main difference between superyachts and the trips we will see in Sailing yacht It implies propulsion mode. Where the yachts appeared in Under cover Y Under the Mediterranean cover employ typical motorized engines, the Parsifal III (Sailing yachtThe 180-foot long sailing vessel) depends entirely on the wind to trace its course. Along with the new concept of high risk comes a mostly new team, outside the returning chef Adam Glick, what includes Captain Glenn Shephard, Chief Engineer Bryon Hissey and couple of yachts Paget Berry Y Ciara Duggan.