How the sailing yacht differs from the lower deck predecessors

The third and last addition to the popular Bravo Under cover The franchise opens next week, promising viewers an experience of maritime reality unlike those they have seen before. Previous IterationsUnder the Mediterranean cover debuted in 2016 after the success of the original delivery: it has treated the public with a lot of high seas scenarios, but Sailing yacht He still mocks the departure of his predecessors.
"It's a different navigation style," senior vice president of current production at Bravo Noah Samton He told his Daily dish Podcast in December. "It's a little more adventurous. It's a little more, a little depressed and dirty than the kind of enamel and luxury of a super yacht."
The main difference between superyachts and the trips we will see in Sailing yacht It implies propulsion mode. Where the yachts appeared in Under cover Y Under the Mediterranean cover employ typical motorized engines, the Parsifal III (Sailing yachtThe 180-foot long sailing vessel) depends entirely on the wind to trace its course. Along with the new concept of high risk comes a mostly new team, outside the returning chef Adam Glick, what includes Captain Glenn Shephard, Chief Engineer Bryon Hissey and couple of yachts Paget Berry Y Ciara Duggan.
"The cast is fantastic," Samton said, noting that Sailing yacht"vibrates,quot;, like the ParsifalThe travel method gives the imagination a spin Under cover Fans already know and love it.
"We wanted to make a franchise that felt, you know, that it was within the family of Under cover… and I think we really made it, "continued the network executive, who admitted Sailing yacht It was "scary to do," given the public's loyalty to the established show and concept. To that end, he said the next series offers a happy medium. "I think check all the boxes you want Under cover while you feel different. "
What if Sailing yachtThe preview at first glance is an indication, it does not seem that the spin-off gets too far from its roots. While driving the Parsifal will demonstrate a new visual variable for the public and we will probably learn some unconventional jargones along the way, those familiar with Under coverPast seasons can still expect to see the yacht navigating scenic landscapes and setting the stage for a new round of deck drama.
Watch Sailing yacht under deckPremiere of the series on Monday, February 3 at 9 p.m. in Bravo!
