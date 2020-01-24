How the Grammy 2020 became the year of the newcomer

Something remarkable happened with Grammy nominees this year.

For the first time in history, the three most nominated artists that are heading for the 62nd Grammy Awards, held on Sunday, January 26 in Los Angeles, are nominated for the best new artists, newly arrived at the biggest night of music and (for two of the three) the record industry in general.

With Lizzo, held in 2019 for the release of their debut LP album Because I love you as well as "Truth Hurts,quot;, a single from 2017 that finally swept the charts two years later, leading the group with eight nominations and newcomers Billie eilish Y Lil Nas X arriving with six per piece, you would have to go back 15 years to Kanye west10 nominations for debut University dropout to find the last time a nominee for Best New Artist was the most nominated of the year. But even then, it was not followed by more fresh faces. (Five years ago, Sam smith tied with Beyoncé Y Pharrell Williams for the most nominees with six nominations each for their debut album In the lonely hour.)