How the Grammy 2020 became the year of the newcomer

Something remarkable happened with Grammy nominees this year.
For the first time in history, the three most nominated artists that are heading for the 62nd Grammy Awards, held on Sunday, January 26 in Los Angeles, are nominated for the best new artists, newly arrived at the biggest night of music and (for two of the three) the record industry in general.
With Lizzo, held in 2019 for the release of their debut LP album Because I love you as well as "Truth Hurts,quot;, a single from 2017 that finally swept the charts two years later, leading the group with eight nominations and newcomers Billie eilish Y Lil Nas X arriving with six per piece, you would have to go back 15 years to Kanye west10 nominations for debut University dropout to find the last time a nominee for Best New Artist was the most nominated of the year. But even then, it was not followed by more fresh faces. (Five years ago, Sam smith tied with Beyoncé Y Pharrell Williams for the most nominees with six nominations each for their debut album In the lonely hour.)
It is difficult to criticize the logic of the Recording Academy by praising the trio as the most nominated artists of this year. After all, the history of the music industry in 2019 was his history.
Wherever you looked, Eilish was breaking records. His debut album When we fall asleep, where do we go? It was released on March 29, bowing at number 1 in the Billboard 200, making her the first artist born in the 2000s to have a number 1 album in the US. UU. The release saw all the songs on the album, except a list on the Billboard Hot 100, breaking the record for the most simultaneous list of Hot 100 songs by a female artist.
When his single "Bad Guy,quot; finally reached number 1 in August after sitting at number 2 for nine weeks, ending the reign of a song that we will arrive in a second, he became the first artist born in the 2000s in have a simple number 1 and, at age 17, the youngest since Lorde topped the list with "Royals,quot; with 16 in 2013.
With nominations in the four general field categories (Recording of the Year and Song of the Year for "Bad Guy,quot;, as well as Album of the Year and Best New Artist), he is the youngest person to win all four in the same year. His two additional nominations come in the Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album categories.
While his debut album was breaking all kinds of records, a song by Lil Nas X (born Montrero hill) I was doing more. We are talking, of course, of "Old Town Road,quot;, its simple debut that doubles the genre. Released independently in December 2018 after he bought the rhythm online for $ 30, the song quickly became a viral sensation thanks to TikTok and, simultaneously, appeared on the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs and Hot R,amp;B / Hip-Hop Songs. That was silently removed from the table of countries by Billboard, which provoked intense criticism and accusations of racism towards the publication, only helped to exaggerate the track even further. (He signed with Columbia Records the week the track entered the charts).
By April 13, he had reached number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. And there he remained for 19 consecutive weeks until "Bad Guy,quot; dethroned him, beating the previous record of 16 weeks previously shared by Mariah Carey Y Boyz II Men"One Sweet Day,quot; and "Despacito,quot; by Luis Fonsi Y Daddy Yankee presenting Justin Bieber In April, the song also broke. DuckThe record for most US transmissions. UU. in a week with 143 million transmissions. In August, it had been broadcast more than a billion times on Spotify alone.
In October, it became the fastest single in the history of RIAA to receive Diamond certification, which is granted to singles who achieve combined national sales and transmissions of 10 million units, in the United States.
Not only that, but when he came out publicly at the end of Pride Month in June, he became the only artist to have done so while having a No. 1 record.
In addition to his nomination for Best New Artist, he has been nominated in the categories Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo / Group Performance and Best Music Video for "Old Town Road,quot;, Best Rap / Sung Performance for the follow-up single "Panini,quot; and album of the year for 7 7, his debut EP that has only 18 minutes and 44 seconds.
While the two newcomers certainly had more impressive years, there is no doubt that the best story of 2019 belonged to the woman who addresses this year's ceremony with the highest number of nominations from any of her peers. After years of disconnecting from a career that saw her release two albums independently before signing with Atlantic in 2016, Lizzo's unwavering charm, buoyant energy, impressive pipes and self-esteem message made their way big while preparing the launch of Because I love you, his first LP debut album, in April.
As the album debuted at no. 6 (finally reached No. 4), the combined powers of TikTok and a prominent placement in the Netflix movie Someone great He gave new life to his 2017 single "Truth Hurts,quot;, making it a nightly hit like the one the industry had never really seen. The song entered the Billboard Hot 100 in n. 50 in May, and finally reached n. 1 in September, becoming the first black solo R,amp;B artist to top the list since Rihanna made with "Diamonds,quot; in 2012. He spent seven non-consecutive weeks at the top, drawing Iggy Azalea"Fancy,quot; as the longest female rap song on the list.
The song earned Lizzo three of his eight nominations, for Recording of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. In addition to his assent to the Best New Artist, he won two for Because I love you (Album of the Year and Best Urban Contemporary Album), one for "Exactly How I Feel,quot; (Best R,amp;B Performance) and one for "Jerome,quot; (Best Traditional R,amp;B Performance).
In all, it seems like it could be a great night for her.
However, this trio is not the only newcomer in the mix this year. As Eilish's only collaborator, her brother Finneas O & # 39; Connell He earned five nominations this year, including one in the Producer of the Year category, not classic. Nominated for Best New Artist Yawl She will enter her first Grammys, four times nominated, including one for Best American Album for her impressive debut LP Walk through the fire. And revolutionary English singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi He appeared with a nod to the song of the year for his hit "Someone You Loved."
And new faces also extend to specific gender categories. New Orleans-based R,amp;B singer Lucky daye He won four, including two that put him in direct competition with Lizzo. Innovative rapper Dababy he won two for his song "Suge,quot; while YBN Cordae he got two too, best rap album for his debut The lost Boy and Best Rap Song for "Bad Idea,quot;. And Latin trap and reggaeton feeling Bad bunny faces face to face in the category of Best Latin, Urban or Alternative Rock Album after obtaining nominations for their debut X 100pre Y Oasis, his collaborative album with J Balvin.
Now, all that remains is to see which of these deserving newcomers will leave on Sunday. Stay tuned.
