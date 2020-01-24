How Taylor Swift's sexual assault case encouraged her to get political

It's been more than two years since Taylor Swift he won his case of sexual assault against David Mueller. In his new Netflix documentary Miss americana, which premiered Thursday at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, the 30-year-old singer looked back at that time and the impact it had on her.

"You don't feel any victory when you win because the process is very dehumanizing," Swift said at one point in the movie.

Mueller, a DJ, sued Swift for $ 3 million after she accused him of groping her in a 2013 concert, and was fired from her radio station days later. He groped the accusation. Swift responded for a symbolic $ 1 and won his case.

"No man in my organization or my family will understand how that was," he said in the documentary.

During a question and answer session at the film's premiere, Swift recalled having gone through the trial with his mother, Andrea, in Denver, "it was a really horrible experience."

"He had all the privilege of the world: financial support and the ability to pay for a brilliant lawyer," he said. "I won that trial, but without all that, I didn't know what would happen. It taught me a lot and it was the women in my life who were there every day going to court."