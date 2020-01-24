How life has changed for the cast of joy

Prince Harry Y Meghan markle. Brad Pitt Y Jennifer Aniston. Monica Aldama and the cheerleaders of Navarro.

If you've been paying attention to pop culture this month, those are three things that could have been impossible to avoid, in the best way, the most inspiring and welcome to 2020. You can escape your crazy family, you can be happy for your ex , you can make a rug and you can know what "make a rug,quot; means.

Encourage, the six episode Netflix docuseries series that tells a season of competition for the cheerleading team of Navarro Junior College, has shocked the world since its launch on January 8. Account Reese witherspoon, Ellen Degeneres, JJ Watt, Chrissy Teigen, and many more among his famous fans, and his themes have become stars during the night.

The team coach, Monica Aldama, has become an inspiring and perhaps aspirational figure for everyone, and stories shared by cheerleaders like The & # 39; Darius Marshall Y Morgan Simianer about his difficult childhood and his love for sport have hit hard all over the world.

"They are my children," Monica is often heard to say. Now they are also like our children.