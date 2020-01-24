How life has changed for the cast of joy

Prince Harry Y Meghan markle. Brad Pitt Y Jennifer Aniston. Monica Aldama and the cheerleaders of Navarro.
If you've been paying attention to pop culture this month, those are three things that could have been impossible to avoid, in the best way, the most inspiring and welcome to 2020. You can escape your crazy family, you can be happy for your ex , you can make a rug and you can know what "make a rug,quot; means.
Encourage, the six episode Netflix docuseries series that tells a season of competition for the cheerleading team of Navarro Junior College, has shocked the world since its launch on January 8. Account Reese witherspoon, Ellen Degeneres, JJ Watt, Chrissy Teigen, and many more among his famous fans, and his themes have become stars during the night.
The team coach, Monica Aldama, has become an inspiring and perhaps aspirational figure for everyone, and stories shared by cheerleaders like The & # 39; Darius Marshall Y Morgan Simianer about his difficult childhood and his love for sport have hit hard all over the world.
"They are my children," Monica is often heard to say. Now they are also like our children.
Monica, La & # 39; Darius and Morgan visited the E! The news office on Friday as part of a media tour that also included a trip to Ellen and a Spotify event and talked about how their lives have been during the past few weeks.
"Crazy," Morgan said immediately.
"Yes, I think that the week before the accumulation, I didn't sleep all that week," said Monica. "Just anxious, anticipation, and then, when he came out, we had no idea he was going to be so successful, as if everyone were going to see him, not only once but several times. So I think we feel we are like to keep our head out of the water, and we're just trying to survive right now. We're overwhelmed, we're grateful. "
"It's been crazy, like the life opportunities we've had and the people we've met and all the memories we've created from the past, like, literally, even the last 24 hours have been crazy," Morgan added, screaming when we mention the performance in Ellen.
"It has just been very different, because you know, the accumulation of the week before it happened, it was like, oh my God, this is really going to be on television," said La & # 39; Darius. "But as a cheerleader, you're thinking that only the cheerleaders will see it, and then, the week it was aired, it was like, wow, we're really fine, I'm here for this, let's go Encourage. And that was when celebrities started coming into play … and it was simply different. I didn't expect many different people to be, oh my God, Encourage! But it was really great, and still making numbers, and that's what is so shocking to me, like, OK, everyone watching Encourage!"
"And I think we were so happy that people were inspired because you know, we thought we were making a documentary about cheerleaders, and it was much more than that," Monica added.
Encourage It's really much more than cheer up. Morgan and La & # 39; Darius, in particular, shared really heartbreaking stories about their past as part of the show, with Morgan talking about being abandoned to live alone in a trailer of his father and brother, and La & # 39; Darius talking about how He was bullied by his brother and other children for not being manly enough.
Morgan said the idea of sharing such personal things was a bit scary, especially
"At the beginning, we were obviously a little afraid to share our stories, just because, as for me, I was afraid that they would judge me and that people would think, oh, a sad story, blah, blah, blah, so I had a lot afraid of opening up to everyone. And obviously we didn't know it was going to be so big, so it was even scarier, "he said. "But once it came to light, I realized how many lives my story impacted and how there are so many people who can relate to the same things I went through, and how I have been helping and motivating them that way, they can overcome the evidence in his life … makes me cry just thinking about it. "
The & # 39; Darius says that sharing his story made him feel "free."
"I felt that it was finally fine to truly be the open, honest and free person I always wanted to be," he said. "And it was very difficult for me to talk about my past, because in my community, we don't talk about things like that. We don't talk about having mental problems, because we don't believe in mental problems. That's what they tell us all the time, and you keep moving , you keep pushing. And that is something I really wanted to say is that you remember that you have a voice, and if something happens to you, you can say something and do something about it. "
He says that he has really been able to connect with people who understand what has happened, or who have gone through similar situations, and who have even approached to speak, and he has learned a lot in recent years that he feels he is able to share with people
"I have been able to communicate with them and talk to (the fans) and let them know that yes, we have all gone through some things, but there are two people in this situation: those who let them affect them in their day to day life. they do nothing to get help, or those who rise and persevere and do something about it. And that's what I want for those people, "he says. "Don't give up after something just happens or there is an obstacle, or anything. Keep going, keep moving, and if you feel they don't listen to you, go talk to someone taller and you'll be heard."
The & # 39; Darius says that the most difficult part of the series for him was to see the images of his brother, who had harassed him as a child, watching the competition and crying.
Monica and Morgan said they both had trouble seeing how all the background stories developed, because even though they knew the basics, they didn't know all the details.
"These are like my own children, and when you have a child, it hurts when they hurt, and it was hard," Monica said. "It was hard to see that."
Stay tuned for more of the cast of Encourage of E! News.
Encourage Now it is streaming on Netflix.