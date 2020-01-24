How Lady Gaga was born the pop sound of a star

Writing music for you is a very difficult effort.

Put an album with a dozen tracks that represent who you are as an artist at that time in your life, something that listeners from everywhere can respond and relate to? There are few people on this planet who have the ability to perform that Herculean task, and carry it out well.

%MINIFYHTML4320c1f2744fbe8312f430b128130c4813% %MINIFYHTML4320c1f2744fbe8312f430b128130c4814%

But do it when you write from the point of view of a fictional character, a person who has never existed on the mortal plane? The idea of ​​that sounds almost impossible.

And yet, that is exactly the type of work Lady Gaga It was delivered, in addition to its starring role as Ally, when it was chosen Bradley Cooper2018 adaptation of A star has been born. The soundtrack, in which Gaga and Cooper worked together, already won two Grammys and an Oscar last year for "Shallow," the iconic duo of the film between the flourishing pop star and his mentor / lover Jackson Maine, a gray-haired singer and songwriter who is drowning. in alcohol And now, thanks to the full soundtrack that was released four days after the eligibility period for this year's ceremony began, he won three more nominations at the 2020 Grammy Awards, including the Song of the Year and the Best compilation soundtrack for visual media.