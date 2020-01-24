How Lady Gaga was born the pop sound of a star

Warner Bros; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
Writing music for you is a very difficult effort.
Put an album with a dozen tracks that represent who you are as an artist at that time in your life, something that listeners from everywhere can respond and relate to? There are few people on this planet who have the ability to perform that Herculean task, and carry it out well.
But do it when you write from the point of view of a fictional character, a person who has never existed on the mortal plane? The idea of that sounds almost impossible.
And yet, that is exactly the type of work Lady Gaga It was delivered, in addition to its starring role as Ally, when it was chosen Bradley Cooper2018 adaptation of A star has been born. The soundtrack, in which Gaga and Cooper worked together, already won two Grammys and an Oscar last year for "Shallow," the iconic duo of the film between the flourishing pop star and his mentor / lover Jackson Maine, a gray-haired singer and songwriter who is drowning. in alcohol And now, thanks to the full soundtrack that was released four days after the eligibility period for this year's ceremony began, he won three more nominations at the 2020 Grammy Awards, including the Song of the Year and the Best compilation soundtrack for visual media.
While Cooper was creating the most rock-oriented sound that belonged to half of Jackson's compilation, Gaga was tasked with shaping the pop sound heard once Ally's career takes off in the movie. To do so, he turned to a frequent and reliable collaborator Paul Blair, professionally known as DJ White Shadow, with whom he began working on his iconic 2011 album Born this way.
And like Blair, who shares the nomination for the best compilation soundtrack with Gaga, Cooper and other producers Nick Monson, Lukas Nelson, Mark Nilan Jr. Y Benjamin Riceas well as musical supervisors Julianne Jordan Y Julia Michels, he told E! News exclusively, the work was different from everything they had done together.
"I think what sets it apart from other projects is that, you know, you have a goal set at the beginning," he explained. "As if you were building something for a purpose, then there is less, I do not mean this in a bad way, there is less room for interpretation, you know what I say? There is a specific objective."
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
"When you write a song for a person, for an album, whatever, you have different emotions, thoughts and feelings, and these tend to be conditioned by the moment or what you are trying to say with the album." continued. "And that didn't depend on anyone, a little, who was writing." Rather, they were writing songs that could fit certain rhythms in Ally's narrative when her career began her upward trajectory. And although challenging, Blair admitted that it was "also as a relief."
"It's like, it's fine, this is where she is," he explained. "And we've all been to that place before, you know what I mean? And, obviously, Gaga has gone through a stage where you're in an expansion phase and you're starting to be famous. And your first time playing Saturday night live. And the first time you go to an awards show. So we all had that kind of experience to take advantage of. But, yes, you are not writing for a real human being. It's as if you were writing for a set of circumstances that a human being found. "
Throughout the entire process, the composers had to constantly watch the movie while it was being produced to keep the changes made. And that meant that his process had to carry with him an unusual level of fluency. "It's like, & # 39; Oh, shit, we write this, but now they're going to change the way she did this and the script, so it doesn't make sense anymore. So we can amend the lyrics, get something more than We started and started working on that & # 39; "Blair explained. "So I guess there are many key points that happen in real life when you write a record. As if you had a different perspective on things while writing or creating art. You can find something that changed the way you feel something during the creative process, but here, it's very calculated, do you know what I mean? "
"So you're sitting there thinking, & # 39; Hey, would you be singing about how good it feels here? Really? & # 39; Do you know what I mean?" He continued laughing. "So you have a really strict content barrier, but again, I found it quite fun to do it. I think we all found it quite fun to do it. Because it's not something you usually do."
While the content of the tracks, the emotion behind them, had to reach certain rhythms that matched the narrative of the film, Blair told us that there was never a specific mandate from Cooper, as director of the film, on how they should sound those songs. "Basically, you know, we did it in a way that Jackson Maine was making his own album and Ally was making his own album," he explained. "So I think, in my mind, while we were doing it, it wasn't like Jackson was in the mix, trying to tell her how to do all the time. She's alone. She has a new group of creatives, there's the executive guy So, what would that person say to her and how to sound? See what I say? So it's like you're writing music based on what you think a recording executive would tell a new artist who had what to do to sound like a superstar. "
And in the process of real writing, life imitates art.
"Bradley never came in and said: & # 39; Hey, we have to make this, this and this happen for your records & # 39;" said Blair. "Honestly with God, he really didn't have a lot of contributions when we were there creating. Like, almost none at all. He really trusted her to choose who he wanted to do things with and let her do it."
The end result was a collection of half a dozen bright pop bops, including the lush "Heal Me,quot;, the flirtatious "Hair Body Face,quot; and the towering "Before I Cry,quot;, which Cooper & # 39; s Jackson, and, depending on His reading of the movie, perhaps Cooper himself, certainly belittled. Look no further than Jackson's painful reaction to Ally's performance of "Why did you do that?" in SNL.
And although the content of the tracks was dictated by history, there was never an intention to create music that could legitimize Jackson's vision of it. "So I think the way it works is that any song we would have done at that point, if it had won and sounded like something that was in the mainstream, he would have been in it," Blair explained. "So it's like that particular point in the movie, obviously, that's a crucial moment in which, as a person who is watching the movie, you, me, anyone else, are like, & # 39; F – k this guy, man. She's winning. & # 39; You know what I mean? And he's sitting there f-king cursing her and she's just trying to do the best she can with what she has. And he's sitting there like, & # 39; My st is better than your s-t & # 39 ;. "
As Blair sees it, he provided for a moment that everyone could identify with. "I think that's the beauty and magic of the movie," he continued. "Not everyone has had a boyfriend who is a country star, or you know, he got mad at the Grammys. I mean, I don't know anyone who has had a boyfriend who is a country star who got mad at the Grammys (laughs) but at the end of the day, that's one thing. Everyone has been embarrassed by her boyfriend when they have been drunk or his girlfriend when they have been drunk, do you know what I mean? "
"All those things that are in that movie resonate in some way, shape or form. Brad did such a good job of … that's a hard thing to do, man. That's a very difficult thing to make people look to herself,quot;. An alcoholic idiot, you know what I mean? It was easier for me than other people. (Laughter) Or whatever. That is a completely different interview. "
The album, which was written while Blair was traveling with Gaga while leading his Joanne World Tour, was made during a difficult time in Blair's life: "There were a couple of times, man, where I got on the bus and cried for an hour. if I couldn't even move, "he told us. "There were many strange and tumultuous things, just life … And I think some of the songs reflect that," but, although it may be difficult to hear the finished product at the moment, it is full of gratitude. and pride in what they created and the impact it had.
"I never believe anything with the intention of saying & # 39; Hey, I'm going to win an award for this & # 39; because, honestly, God, I grew up on a farm. The idea of being nominated for a Grammy is f – crazy king alone to start, "he told us. "So, anything past is simply a kind of incomprehensible, right? Do you know what I mean? It's like being next to the Grand Canyon. It's like, & # 39; Oh, how did this happen? & # 39 ; Fk, if I know, it's crazy to see it (laughs) You can attract a lot of people to the room, explain it to me 40 times, but I'm still like, & # 39; Hey, whatever, I'm & # 39; I'm going to go. If it happens, it happens. "
"At the end of the day, I am really proud of the work," he continued. "I am really proud of her, as a human being and as an artist. I am really proud of the whole team beyond us, because, you have to think about it as if it were in a small circle. There I am, she, my engineer Ben, Mark and Nick. We five or whatever just rolling on this bus writing songs, you know? But there are so many people who work after that, that I would like to line up in a row individually and plant a big kiss on the face. "
Blair added: "I am very grateful to all those people (for) what they had to do because without … when you stop in … the forest and leave the forest and look at how many people work so hard to do this, you start to be super grateful that everyone involved was so passionate about the project because, man, I wrote a couple of songs, you know, it's a lot of people who were madly involved, I love doing something that made it work, you know, and I guess that I was one of those people, but there are hundreds. "
In the end, it's all about gratitude for Blair. "Music is such an important part of my life that I am incredibly grateful every day that I wake up and that is my job. And how I can hang out with great people all the time and talk to people like you, so even when there is bad days, everything is great, you know what I mean? "he told us. "Getting to do something with your friends that people consume, appreciate and love is well above a blessing. It's amazing. I don't even know what to say about it."
And with a little luck, on Sunday, that blessing will also include a brilliant piece of hardware.
Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in CBS. And for a summary of the biggest music night immediately after the show, don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT, only in E!