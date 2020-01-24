How ‘Honeyland’ became an Oscar game changer

The Oscar race is in full swing, and all eyes are on the big contenders: "Joker,quot;! "Marriage Story,quot;! "Once upon a time … in Hollywood,quot;!

However, a little known film in the middle of star-filled titles has quietly opened ground.

"Honeyland,quot; is the first film to be nominated for best documentary and best international feature film (the category previously known as best foreign language film). Follow Hatidze Muratova, a middle-aged beekeeper whose peaceful life in the countryside of northern Macedonia is interrupted when a chaotic family moves to the house next door.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year and won three awards, including the grand jury prize for documentaries in the world cinema showcase.

He won praise at smaller festivals around the world and is still at the top. He has a fresh 99 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and, in December, The New York Times critic A.O. Scott named her the best movie of 2019.