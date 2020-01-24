How ‘Honeyland’ became an Oscar game changer

The Oscar race is in full swing, and all eyes are on the big contenders: "Joker,quot;! "Marriage Story,quot;! "Once upon a time … in Hollywood,quot;!
However, a little known film in the middle of star-filled titles has quietly opened ground.
"Honeyland,quot; is the first film to be nominated for best documentary and best international feature film (the category previously known as best foreign language film). Follow Hatidze Muratova, a middle-aged beekeeper whose peaceful life in the countryside of northern Macedonia is interrupted when a chaotic family moves to the house next door.
The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year and won three awards, including the grand jury prize for documentaries in the world cinema showcase.
He won praise at smaller festivals around the world and is still at the top. He has a fresh 99 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and, in December, The New York Times critic A.O. Scott named her the best movie of 2019.
The film, he wrote, "is nothing less than a found epic, a real-life environmental allegory and, not least, a stinging comedy about the old problem of inconsiderate neighbors."
"Honeyland,quot; is the underdog in the category of international features. It is the film debut of directors Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov, and competes with two highly commented titles of veteran filmmakers: Bong Joon Ho's comedy thriller, "Parasite,quot;, and the drama of Pedro Almodóvar, "Pain and glory."
In the documentary category, he faces "American Factory," the first Netflix movie from the production company of Barack and Michelle Obama.
So why did a movie about a poor woman in an isolated town of little-known filmmakers resonate among viewers around the world?
At first, "Honeyland,quot; captures Muratova doing her daily life. We see her singing to her bees; selling his honey in Skopje, the capital of northern Macedonia; and taking care of his sick and octogenarian mother, who is half blind and has hearing problems.
Then we met the new neighbors: Hussein Sam, his wife, their seven children and their cows and chickens. Where Muratova is calm and cheerful, Sam's family is shrill and moody (not to mention the dirty mouth). Their differences become problematic when Sam stabs the beekeeping and breaks Muratova's golden rule: leave half of the honey for the bees.
Sam may seem like the villain: his forms threaten the fate of Muratova and his bees. On the other hand, he is simply a father trying to support his family and satisfy an impatient buyer. Their situation, the directors said, is just one element that makes "Honeyland,quot; a universal story.
"The movie works like a mirror," Kotevska said in a telephone interview. “Some people recognize themselves in Hatidze. Some recognize each other in the other family. "
Their dispute drives the narrative forward. Then there are moving moments between Muratova and her bedridden mother, who is very aware of her daughter's great burden. The filmmakers also capture the growing bond between Muratova and one of Sam's children, who often escapes into his peaceful world after shouting matches with his father.
The result is a nuanced story that touches loneliness, capitalism and a dying lifestyle. Above all, Stefanov said, he and Kotevska wanted to show how greed works on "a very basic level," in this case, on a remote plot of land inhabited by a handful of people.
Critics have been singing the praises of the movie. The Los Angeles Times wrote that few documentaries "have offered such an intimately irritating and methodically detailed allegory of the wonders of the earth devastated by the consequences of human greed."
The Hollywood Reporter wrote: "The chronicle that Stefanov and Kotevska have distilled abounds in moments of unattended discovery, moments that can be tender, humorous, messy or serene."
Still, Stefanov and Kotevska had no idea they would go to the Oscars. "After Sundance, it was clear that the movie is good and people love it," Stefanov said. "But we weren't expecting two nominations."
For starters, they didn't even expect to tell the story.
The directors ran into Muratova's hives while researching for an environmental documentary. After meeting her, they were intrigued by their beekeeping traditions, which date back generations.
Then they filmed more than 400 hours of footage over the course of three years, working in difficult conditions. Muratova lived in a small shabby cabin without electricity. Stefanov and Kotevska visited for a few days at a time and slept in tents. His only plan was to wait for convincing shots.
The Oscar nomination for best international film, Kotevska said, is proof that fiction and nonfiction work should not be judged separately. (If a documentary will be nominated for a better film, it's a different story.)
"Our understanding of the movie is that it should have no limits," Kotevska said. "A good story is a good story."