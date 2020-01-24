Home of rapper YG raided by police due to a robbery case

The rapper's house, YG, was recently the subject of a police raid that revealed a new Page Six report. Police stormed the rapper's doors of his house in the San Fernando Valley. TMZ was the first to report that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's agents passed by the rapper's house around 4:00 AM on Friday with a search warrant.

According to reports, the search warrant and the arrest warrant had something to do with a theft case. TMZ claims that the rapper was subsequently booked on charges of theft. It was discovered that YG, a native of Compton, California, was the owner of an SUV involved in a previous shooting in Los Angeles in which people died.

YG told TMZ that he had no idea how his Cadillac Escalade was linked to theft, because he was in Hollywood in the studio all day, and not at the crime scene. YG states that he was there until midnight on July 4 and did not hear about the events until after they occurred.

YG is no stranger to controversy, although, in recent months, the reports have been much milder. For example, earlier this year, the rapper took his Instagram to address comments he had made in the past to the LGBT community.

The rapper said he learned a lot from his mistakes and, consequently, became a stronger and more compassionate person in the process.

Reportedly, it is not clear why YG apologized to the LGBT community, as the observations seemed to come out of nowhere. Some social media fans speculated that their relationship with Kehlani, who turns out to be bisexual, may have had something to do with it.

Some of his online fans suggested that it was Kehlani who led him to change. As previously reported, YG and Kehlani were first seen together in September. Their relationship was confirmed later when they were hanging out at Kith's New York Fashion Week.

However, it wasn't until long ago that a clip appeared online of the rapper kissing another woman. His team issued a statement saying he regretted having kissed her, and also claimed that he had had too many drinks that night.



