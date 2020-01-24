Here's why Shah Rukh Khan feels important FOMO

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors in the industry. The actor has given life to some of Bollywood's most iconic characters. The actor has been on a break since his last release, Zero. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif along with Khan, but failed to impress the box office. While there has been much speculation about the next SRK project as an actor, he turned to Twitter to announce his next project, Bob Biswas, as a producer. The film starring Abhishek Bachchan, is written by Sujoy Ghosh and will mark the debut as director of his daughter, Divya Ghosh.

At the beginning of the shooting of the film today, Abhishek Bachchan took his Instagram to share a photo of today's sets. See the photo here,

Shah Rukh Khan, who was unable to make the filming with the cast and crew of the film today, quoted Abhishek Bachchan's tweet saying that FOMO feels very good and wished them well. He wrote: "I miss being with all of you. You in my city … will come to see you soon. How do the children say … what happens to the main FOMO? Right ?! Have a good shoot and enjoy of the process. ”The film is based on the character of the famous hitman played by Saswata Chatterjee in the hit star of Vidya Balan Kahaani in 2012.

%MINIFYHTMLcbc4cb21d3f4c972ccd2d21c6d0e152b13% %MINIFYHTMLcbc4cb21d3f4c972ccd2d21c6d0e152b14% We need to be with all of you. You in my city … will come to see you soon. How do the children say … what happens to the main FOMO? Right?! Have a great session and enjoy the process. https://t.co/H4PplKtWWm – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2020