Here is the real test, Stormi and Chicago really are the 3 musketeers

The whole gang is here!
On Friday, Kim Kardashian Fans treated with some adorable photos of their daughter Chicago WestThe second birthday party. Just when she requested it, the boy had a birthday party with the theme of Minnie Mouse and his cousins True thompson21 months and Stormi Webster, 23 months, at hand to help her sound in the historical era.
With the ears of Minnie Mouse and the matching face painting inspired by the famous cartoon, the cousin trio posed for a sweet image during the festivities. "My baby Minnie Mouse," Kim wrote on Instagram, also sharing a solo photo of Chi from his big day.
Last week, the Kardashian-Jenner family gathered for the magical Minnie birthday party in Chicago, which featured a fancy Minnie Mouse cake honoring the theme and other delicacies inspired by Disney's favorite character. To make the party more special, guests enjoyed tons of craft activities, including a painting night with mini easels.
The founder of SKIMS wrote on social media to wish Chi a happy birthday: "Happy birthday, my sweet girl Chicago! I can't believe you're already 2 years old!" He continued: "You bring so much joy to our lives! I love watching you grow every day! My smart, daring and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever! "
Chicago is not the only family member who had a Disney themed party on Thursday. To call Stormi's second birthday, which is not until February, Kylie Jenner Y Travis scott celebrated the special occasion at Disney World. And, as always, it was a Kardashian affair.
joined by Kris Jenner, Corey bet, Kourtney Kardashian, northwest Y Penelope Disick, the beauty mogul of Kylie Cosmetics took her daughter to the Magic Kingdom, where they visited Cinderella Castle, toured the attractions and enjoyed delicious sweets.
"They seemed to have fun and seemed quite carefree," a witness told E! News when they saw the famous group waiting in line to ride The Little Mermaid: Ariel & # 39; s Undersea Adventure. "Kylie pointed Ariel at Stormi!"
After his trip, Kylie shared a sweet picture of Stormi on Instagram. Still dressed in her sequined Minnie ears and wrapped in a Minnie Mouse blanket with her Minnie doll, she channeled her famous mother and gave the camera some duck lips. Kylie captioned the photo, "Disney's first trip to the storm."
