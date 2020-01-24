Here is the real test, Stormi and Chicago really are the 3 musketeers

The whole gang is here!

On Friday, Kim Kardashian Fans treated with some adorable photos of their daughter Chicago WestThe second birthday party. Just when she requested it, the boy had a birthday party with the theme of Minnie Mouse and his cousins True thompson21 months and Stormi Webster, 23 months, at hand to help her sound in the historical era.

With the ears of Minnie Mouse and the matching face painting inspired by the famous cartoon, the cousin trio posed for a sweet image during the festivities. "My baby Minnie Mouse," Kim wrote on Instagram, also sharing a solo photo of Chi from his big day.

Last week, the Kardashian-Jenner family gathered for the magical Minnie birthday party in Chicago, which featured a fancy Minnie Mouse cake honoring the theme and other delicacies inspired by Disney's favorite character. To make the party more special, guests enjoyed tons of craft activities, including a painting night with mini easels.