Here is how much Panga will earn at the box office on the first day

Kangana Ranaut's star, Panga, hit theaters today. Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, the film also stars Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta in important roles. The film tells the story of a kabbadi player, who decides to return to her 30 years. The film faces competition from the protagonist of Street Dancer 3D from Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor and from the protagonist of Ajay Devgn Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior.

Calling it a genuine movie and Kangana a superstar, the movie has received high praise from the audience and critics. Panga has launched on 1450 screens in India. The film opened at an occupancy rate of 5-10% in the first shows. Commercial analysts predict that Panag will do about Rs. 4-5 crore on its first day. However, the weekend business for the movie is likely to increase due to positive word of mouth among people.