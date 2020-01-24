Harvey Weinstein reportedly sent Annabella Sciorra chocolate penises as a gift

Annabella Sciorra's testimony in court today was memorable, to say the least, with the former. The sopranos Actress who shares in detail her horrible story, including Harvey's strange gift packages. Harvey reportedly sent him movies, valium and chocolate penises.

Apparently, Harvey sent her the aforementioned gifts in the early 1990s after he chose her in several Miramax films. She states that he told her that she was destined to help relieve her nerves. Sciorra told the jury that she was nervous about starring in Weinstein's films due to the alleged assault that had happened previously.

Sciorra said the dishonored producer sent a package to his Central Park West department that included licorice, popcorn and Valium. Later, another gift arrived that was a box of chocolate penises, which Annabella described as "disgusting and inappropriate."

As previously reported, Sciorra took the position today to detail Harvey Weinstein's supposed behavior towards her in detail. She is just one of three women who testifies against the former executive of The Weinstein Company.

The actress accused Harvey of raping her in her Manhattan home during the winter between 1993 or 1994. She claims that she later forced her with the cunnilingus. His testimony so far has been full of horrifying details about his experiences with the producer in conflict.

Earlier today, he explained why he never fought the movie mogul, and also why he decided not to tell the police or his friends. According to Sciorra, in the early 1990s, Harvey measured less than 6 feet and weighed 300 pounds. It was simply too big for her to fight.

In addition, the actress said she could never tell anyone at the hotel because he "owned the hotel." The actress also told another story of how she spent a year at the Cannes Film Festival and discovered that her hotel room was next to his.

Ad

One morning, she entered her hotel room around 5:00 am and Harvey was there wearing only her underwear while holding a bottle of baby oil. She says she backed off and pressed all the buttons for help, and people finally came. Harvey left the room.



Post views:

0 0