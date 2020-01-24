Gwyneth Paltrow talks about his "emotional,quot; experience with psychedelic drugs during the Goop Lab premiere

The new Netflix series by Gwyneth Paltrow Goop's lab She is officially here, with the actress and her co-hosts exploring different lifestyles and wellness practices in which the Goop brand believes. In the first episode, Goop's CEO traveled to Jamaica and talked about his "emotional,quot; experience with psychedelic drugs. .

Paltrow and his co-host Eliza Loehnen, CCO of Goop, were in Jamaica to take mushrooms as part of a therapeutic experience. Research has shown that the consumption of magic mushrooms, which is known as psilocybin therapy, can treat depression and PTSD, and can also control alcohol addiction. The potential health benefits are numerous, and Paltrow and his staff wanted to know more.

This led Paltrow to talk about the time MDMA took in Mexico with her "then boyfriend who is now my husband," Brad Falchuk. Paltrow and Falchuk started dating in 2014, and got married in September 2018.

"It was a very, very emotional experience," Paltrow said. "Being the person that people perceive that I am is inherently traumatic."

According to the trailer, Goop's lab It is a series of six episodes of Netflix that will cover psychedelics, energy healing, cold therapy, psychic media, anti-aging and female orgasms. Loehnen says that what they are trying to do in Goop is to explore ideas that may seem "out there or too scary."

In his press release about the series, Netflix said that Goop's lab It will feature "doctors, researchers, alternative health professionals and other experts in mental, physical, spiritual and sexual health."

Paltrow's Goop website has faced criticism from both scientists and lawyers for their tendency to promote and sell products that appear to be based on pseudoscience, and Goop's lab He faces the same scrutiny.

Before each episode, a disclaimer appears on the screen that tells viewers that the program is intended to entertain and inform, not to provide medical advice. The message also tells viewers to always check with their doctor when it comes to personal health or before starting any treatment.

A guest in the program notes that "the fact that something is not proven does not mean that it does not work," which some believe might be the motto of the program.

The six episodes of Goop's lab They are now available for streaming on Netflix.



