Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the Grammy party before 2020

gwen Stefani and lifelong boyfriend Blake shelton He left for Wednesday night, joining a bunch of other celebrities in a pre2020 Grammys party.

The two singers, who have been dating for more than four years, attended the Warner Music Group party at the Hollywood Athletic Club. Stefani wore a semi-transparent and colorful tattoo style miniskirt and patent leather boots to the thigh. Shelton was wearing a navy blazer over a blue striped shirt and blue jeans.

"Night date with my boo @blakeshelton Gx," Stefani wrote on Instagram.

Shelton is nominated for a Grammy 2020 for Best Solo Performance in the Country for "God & # 39; s Country,quot;. This marks his ninth nomination in nine years. He has never won a Grammy before. Stefani, who has three Grammys, is not nominated for an award this year.

Other celebrities seen at the party included music stars. Kehlani, Jojo Y Lizzo. The latter is nominated for Best New Artist and seven other awards at the Grammys 2020, which will take place on Sunday.

Lizzo also attended the Spotify Grammy pre-party in honor of the Best New Artist nominees. Other guests included Billie eilish Y Lil Nas X, which are also for the coveted honor, as well as Baby Rexha, Tinasheand actresses Ariel Winter Y Kate Beckinsale.