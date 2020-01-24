Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the Grammy party before 2020

gwen Stefani and lifelong boyfriend Blake shelton He left for Wednesday night, joining a bunch of other celebrities in a pre2020 Grammys party.

The two singers, who have been dating for more than four years, attended the Warner Music Group party at the Hollywood Athletic Club. Stefani wore a semi-transparent and colorful tattoo style miniskirt and patent leather boots to the thigh. Shelton was wearing a navy blazer over a blue striped shirt and blue jeans.

"Night date with my boo @blakeshelton Gx," Stefani wrote on Instagram.

Shelton is nominated for a Grammy 2020 for Best Solo Performance in the Country for "God & # 39; s Country,quot;. This marks his ninth nomination in nine years. He has never won a Grammy before. Stefani, who has three Grammys, is not nominated for an award this year.

Other celebrities seen at the party included music stars. Kehlani, Jojo Y Lizzo. The latter is nominated for Best New Artist and seven other awards at the Grammys 2020, which will take place on Sunday.

Lizzo also attended the Spotify Grammy pre-party in honor of the Best New Artist nominees. Other guests included Billie eilish Y Lil Nas X, which are also for the coveted honor, as well as Baby Rexha, Tinasheand actresses Ariel Winter Y Kate Beckinsale.

See photos of celebrities at Grammy parties before 2020 below:

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Warner Music

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

The two attend the Grammys party before 2020 from Warner Music Group.

Billy Porter, Billie Eilish, Spotify Best New Artist Party, Pre-Grammys

AFF-USA / Shutterstock

Billy Porter and Billie Eilish

the Attitude and the Broadway star appears with the nominee for Best New Artist at the Grammy party before Spotify 2020 as Best New Artist.

Lizzo, Warner Music Group 2020 Pre-Grammy Party

Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

Lizzo

The nominee for Best New Artist makes an appearance at the Grammy party before 2020 of Warner Music Group.

Ariel Winter, Spotify Best New Artist Party, Pre-Grammys, WTF Widget

David Livingston / Getty Images

Ariel Winter

the Modern Family Star appears at the Grammys' Best New Artist Spotify party before 2020.

Lil Nas X, Noah Cyrus, Spotify Best New Artist Party, Pre-Grammys

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Spotify

Lil Nas X and Noah Cyrus

The singer appears with the rapper and nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy party before 2020 from Spotify as Best New Artist.

Kehlani, Warner Music Group 2020 Pre-Grammy Party

Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic

Kehlani

The singer attends the Grammy party before 2020 of Warner Music Group.

Bebe Rexha, Tinashe, Spotify Best New Artist Party, Pre-Grammys

Anna Webber / Getty Images for Spotify

Baby Rexha and Tinashe

The stars pose at the Grammys party for Best New Spotify Artist before 2020.

Lizzo, Spotify Best New Artist Party, Pre-Grammys

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Spotify

Lizzo

The nominee for Best New Artist attends the Grammys party for Best New Spotify Artist before 2020.

Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch, Spotify Best New Artist Party, Pre-Grammys

Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Spotify

Ben Platt and Zoey Deutch

the Political Co-stars and friends attend the Grammys' Best New Artist Spotify party before 2020.

Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum, Spotify Best New Artist Party, Pre-Grammys

Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Spotify

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum

The supermodel and television personality appear with her husband at the Grammys party for Best New Spotify Artist before 2020.

Kate Beckinsale, Best Spotify New Artists Party, Pre-Grammys

Erik Voake / Getty Images for Spotify

Kate Beckinsale

The actress appears at the Grammys' Best New Artist Spotify party before 2020.

Alexis Ren, Spotify Best New Artist Party, Pre-Grammys

Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Spotify

Alexis Ren

The influencer and the model appear at the Grammys' Best New Artist Spotify party before 2020.

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Spotify Best New Artist Party, Pre-Grammys

Chelsea Lauren / Variety / Shutterstock

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross

The two attend the Grammys' Best New Artist Spotify party before 2020.

Olivia Holt, Spotify Best New Artist Party, Pre-Grammys

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Spotify)

Olivia Holt

The actress appears at the Grammys' Best New Artist Spotify party before 2020.

Kate Beckinsale, Ryan Tunick, Best Spotify New Artists Party, Pre-Grammys

Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Spotify

Kate Beckinsale and Ryan Tunick

The actress appears with the talent manager and producer at the Grammy party for Best New Spotify Artist before 2020.

JoJo, Warner Music Group 2020 Pre-Grammy Party, WTF Widget

Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic

Jojo

The singer presents a tangerine look in multiple tones at the Grammy party before 2020 of Warner Music Group.

The 2020 Grammys will air live from the Stables Center in Los Angeles on CBS on Sunday, January 26 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Check out a full list of Grammy nominations.

Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in CBS. And for a summary of the biggest music night immediately after the show, don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT, only in E!

