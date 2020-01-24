Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the Grammy party before 2020

gwen Stefani and lifelong boyfriend Blake shelton He left for Wednesday night, joining a bunch of other celebrities in a pre2020 Grammys party.
The two singers, who have been dating for more than four years, attended the Warner Music Group party at the Hollywood Athletic Club. Stefani wore a semi-transparent and colorful tattoo style miniskirt and patent leather boots to the thigh. Shelton was wearing a navy blazer over a blue striped shirt and blue jeans.
"Night date with my boo @blakeshelton Gx," Stefani wrote on Instagram.
Shelton is nominated for a Grammy 2020 for Best Solo Performance in the Country for "God & # 39; s Country,quot;. This marks his ninth nomination in nine years. He has never won a Grammy before. Stefani, who has three Grammys, is not nominated for an award this year.
Other celebrities seen at the party included music stars. Kehlani, Jojo Y Lizzo. The latter is nominated for Best New Artist and seven other awards at the Grammys 2020, which will take place on Sunday.
Lizzo also attended the Spotify Grammy pre-party in honor of the Best New Artist nominees. Other guests included Billie eilish Y Lil Nas X, which are also for the coveted honor, as well as Baby Rexha, Tinasheand actresses Ariel Winter Y Kate Beckinsale.
See photos of celebrities at Grammy parties before 2020 below:
Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Warner Music
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
The two attend the Grammys party before 2020 from Warner Music Group.
AFF-USA / Shutterstock
Billy Porter and Billie Eilish
the Attitude and the Broadway star appears with the nominee for Best New Artist at the Grammy party before Spotify 2020 as Best New Artist.
Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images
Lizzo
The nominee for Best New Artist makes an appearance at the Grammy party before 2020 of Warner Music Group.
David Livingston / Getty Images
Ariel Winter
the Modern Family Star appears at the Grammys' Best New Artist Spotify party before 2020.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Spotify
Lil Nas X and Noah Cyrus
The singer appears with the rapper and nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy party before 2020 from Spotify as Best New Artist.
Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic
Kehlani
The singer attends the Grammy party before 2020 of Warner Music Group.
Anna Webber / Getty Images for Spotify
Baby Rexha and Tinashe
The stars pose at the Grammys party for Best New Spotify Artist before 2020.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Spotify
Lizzo
The nominee for Best New Artist attends the Grammys party for Best New Spotify Artist before 2020.
Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Spotify
Ben Platt and Zoey Deutch
the Political Co-stars and friends attend the Grammys' Best New Artist Spotify party before 2020.
Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Spotify
Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum
The supermodel and television personality appear with her husband at the Grammys party for Best New Spotify Artist before 2020.
Erik Voake / Getty Images for Spotify
Kate Beckinsale
The actress appears at the Grammys' Best New Artist Spotify party before 2020.
Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Spotify
Alexis Ren
The influencer and the model appear at the Grammys' Best New Artist Spotify party before 2020.
Chelsea Lauren / Variety / Shutterstock
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross
The two attend the Grammys' Best New Artist Spotify party before 2020.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Spotify)
Olivia Holt
The actress appears at the Grammys' Best New Artist Spotify party before 2020.
Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Spotify
Kate Beckinsale and Ryan Tunick
The actress appears with the talent manager and producer at the Grammy party for Best New Spotify Artist before 2020.
Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic
Jojo
The singer presents a tangerine look in multiple tones at the Grammy party before 2020 of Warner Music Group.
The 2020 Grammys will air live from the Stables Center in Los Angeles on CBS on Sunday, January 26 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
Check out a full list of Grammy nominations.
Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in CBS. And for a summary of the biggest music night immediately after the show, don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT, only in E!
%MINIFYHTML0a0d3776b1f1ec7bc5ca0d714aa8348311%