Gunman opens fire in German city, killing six | Germany news

Six people died and others were injured after a shooting in southwest Germany, police said on Friday.

The number of deaths was confirmed by local police. A suspect has been arrested, police said, saying there were no indications of more suspects.

The shooting occurred in the city of Rot am See in the federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, while police in the nearby city of Aalen said the incident appeared to be related to a "personal relationship."

"The police are working on the basis that the author knew the victims and that some were direct relatives," said Dominic Kane of Al Jazeera, reporting from Berlin.

"It is believed that the perpetrator is around 30 years old and has no immigration history. The city of Rot am See has a population of around 5,000 and, according to residents, the street where the shooting occurred is usually very quiet. Residential street,quot; .

Police tweeted an "important police deployment,quot; in the city, approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles) west of Nuremberg.

Die Polizei und die Rettungdienste sind derzeit mit starken Kräften in #RotAmSee I am Einsatz. pic.twitter.com/j6Fb0fHH15 – Polizei Aalen (@PolizeiAalen) January 24, 2020

Mass shooting is a relatively rare occurrence in Germany, although in October an extreme right-wing attacker shot and killed two people in the eastern city of Halle after trying to enter a synagogue full of homemade weapons.

In July 2016, a teenager used an illegally purchased gun online to kill nine people in a shooting at a shopping mall in Munich, before attacking himself.