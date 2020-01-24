Grimes seems to confirm Baby Daddy Elon Musk

%MINIFYHTMLece5bef6ba5a59751b3aab100c9e724a11% %MINIFYHTMLece5bef6ba5a59751b3aab100c9e724a12%

Apparently, the Canadian artist confirmed that Tesla's co-founder is the father of her unborn baby while tagging her boyfriend in her social media post.

Canadian musician Grimes confirmed that she is pregnant in a Twitter post on Thursday, January 23, 2020, while telling fans that she will do everything possible to protect her child's privacy.

It was reported that the singer was waiting for her first child when she shared several photos of herself "beaten" on Instagram earlier this month, although some wondered if the images were only part of an artistic photo shoot.

However, Grimes has made things clear about the rumors, as he faced questions from fans about why he had decided to open a Twitter account for his "digital avatar" War Nymph.

The 31-year-old woman shared several images of the war nymph, a baby with bright red eyes and armed with a bow and arrow, on her Twitter page, which led many to wonder whether or not it was a representation of Your unborn child.

In response to speculation, Grimes tweeted: "As I have mentioned many times in the past, @WarNymph is a digital avatar that I have been working on for over a year. It is not a social media account for my unborn child. please (please) don't try to create controversy about my baby, whose privacy I plan to protect. "

Grimes' baby's father is believed to be a co-founder of Tesla Elon musk, although he has not commented on the reports. However, Grimes labeled him in his answer.

<br />

Musk is already the father of five children with his first wife, Canadian author Justine wilson, who divorced in 2008 after eight years of marriage.