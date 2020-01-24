Greta Thunberg joins the climate march on his last day in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland – After days of urging political and business leaders from around the world to meet in this Swiss Alpine town to deal with climate change more urgently, Greta Thunberg ended his whirlwind week in the same way that he began his activism Two years ago: Join your classmates for a protest.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday before the demonstration, Ms. Thunberg and four other young women tried to divert attention to their motivations.

When asked how she felt being belittled by senior US leaders, Thunberg said he had no effect on her.

"If we worry, we could not do what we do," he said.

Ms. Thunberg, 17, became politically active two years ago when she organized a "school weather strike,quot; in Sweden, inspiring a broader global campaign of children around the world.