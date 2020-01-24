Greta Thunberg joins the climate march on his last day in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland – After days of urging political and business leaders from around the world to meet in this Swiss Alpine town to deal with climate change more urgently, Greta Thunberg ended his whirlwind week in the same way that he began his activism Two years ago: Join your classmates for a protest.
Speaking at a press conference on Friday before the demonstration, Ms. Thunberg and four other young women tried to divert attention to their motivations.
When asked how she felt being belittled by senior US leaders, Thunberg said he had no effect on her.
"If we worry, we could not do what we do," he said.
Ms. Thunberg, 17, became politically active two years ago when she organized a "school weather strike,quot; in Sweden, inspiring a broader global campaign of children around the world.
Her activism has driven her to the global stage, where her relentless demands for action by world leaders have resonated with people of all ages who are worried about the future of the planet.
His rise has attracted High-profile detractors, especially President Trump, who have dismissed their concerns about climate change as exaggerated and have tried to portray it as well intentioned but wrong or simply hysterical.
Not to mention Mrs. Thunberg by name, Trump criticized the young activist and others during his speech in Davos this week.
"They are the heirs of the foolish fools of yesterday," the president said. "They predicted an overpopulation crisis in the 1960s, a massive famine in the 70s and the end of oil in the 1990s."
Speaking shortly after Trump, Thunberg took care of himself while in Davos to distance himself from partisan politics.
“It's not about right or left. We couldn't care less about his party's policy, "he said." From a sustainability perspective, the right, the left and the center have failed. "
There is broad agreement among scientists that emissions should be halved in the next decade to prevent temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees from pre-industrial levels, which scientists say is necessary to avoid the worst effects of the change climate.
The opposite is happening. Global emissions have continued to rise, reaching a record in 2019, according to research published in December.
Somini Sengupta reported from Davos and Marc Santora from London.