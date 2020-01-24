Greta Gerwig is "in debt,quot; with Mariska Hargitay for this incredible reason

Whatever works, right?

Thursday, couple of directors Greta Gerwig Y Noah Baumbach stopped by The Late Late Show, where he Little woman the director admitted that Mariska Hargitay played an unexpected role in helping her during her pregnancy with her 10 month old son Harold, whom they welcomed last year.

While discussing how she balanced being pregnant and becoming a new mother while working on the Oscar-nominated film, Greta revealed that she would channel Law and order: SVU Star to stay Zen during the filming and editing processes.

"I was doing these guided meditations," he told the host James corden. "And they always say, & # 39; Imagine something really comforting & # 39; or whatever. And I think you are supposed to imagine a beach, but I always imagine Mariska Hargitay's face. Because I find her so comforting. A lot of my baby's life without knowing it. "

She added: "And I think that is why my baby is so happy … Because she is very strong and compassionate and does not judge, I feel that my baby felt her love."