Greta Gerwig is "in debt,quot; with Mariska Hargitay for this incredible reason

Whatever works, right?
Thursday, couple of directors Greta Gerwig Y Noah Baumbach stopped by The Late Late Show, where he Little woman the director admitted that Mariska Hargitay played an unexpected role in helping her during her pregnancy with her 10 month old son Harold, whom they welcomed last year.
While discussing how she balanced being pregnant and becoming a new mother while working on the Oscar-nominated film, Greta revealed that she would channel Law and order: SVU Star to stay Zen during the filming and editing processes.
"I was doing these guided meditations," he told the host James corden. "And they always say, & # 39; Imagine something really comforting & # 39; or whatever. And I think you are supposed to imagine a beach, but I always imagine Mariska Hargitay's face. Because I find her so comforting. A lot of my baby's life without knowing it. "
She added: "And I think that is why my baby is so happy … Because she is very strong and compassionate and does not judge, I feel that my baby felt her love."
Entering, Noah joked that he had not realized that Mariska had influenced his son's temperament so much. "It worked, it's an excellent baby," said the Marriage history said the director. "Now I feel very indebted to her."
As his story continued, he admitted that there were times when being a filmmaker and a future mother was difficult to handle.
"I was in Massachusetts and I was filming and I was going to … the doctor there," Greta recalled. "And they said:" The machine, the ultrasound machine is only available on Wednesdays. "And I thought:" I can't do that, I have to make a movie. "
"And they got very angry at me and said,‘ You to have to come look at this baby, "he said." And I was like, ‘I to have to do Little woman! & # 39; And they said, ‘No, you have to do this little man""
Changing gears, the night host could not help asking lifelong love affairs if their relationship had changed after both films earned a 2020 Oscar nomination for Best Picture. They also face each other for Best Original Score and Best Original Screenplay.
After explaining that they decided to spend a quiet morning "without looking at anything,quot; while the nominations were announced, the couple admitted that they did not have an established game plan if one of them won more nominations than the other. As fate would have it, both secured six nominations.
Remembering the moments before he found out, Greta said: "I saw that his phone was still turning on and I thought, & # 39; Well, at least it's good news & # 39;". But finally, they agreed that his family, or as Noah put it, the baby's laugh is all that really mattered in the end.
She added: "He kept saying:" Honey, it's just the baby's laugh. It doesn't matter what happens today. "
