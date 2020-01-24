Gray & # 39; s Anatomy & Station 19 Return with dramatic drama

TGIF is back, baby.
Station 19 Y Grey's Anatomy He returned tonight with a double dose of disaster, starting with the Station 19 squad that deals with the car in the bar, and Gray & # 39; s take care of the injuries, along with all the regular drama.
Everyone ended up physically well in the end, although Helm suffered a serious leg injury, Parker suffered a head injury, and Schmitt has some type of broken heart syndrome, while Bailey and Ben are still recovering after a miscarriage. but even the guy Maggie thought she had killed has a heart that works again
But some things are not so good. In Station 19Andy's relationship with his father is suffering after he basically embarrassed her for a possible relationship with Sullivan, and in Gray & # 39; sIt seems that Amelia cannot admit what she now knows when her baby was conceived, while Mer might be forced to admit that Cristina's Irish pediatric gift is, in fact, quite attractive.
Here is a selection of the thoughts and questions we had during the two hours:
"Alex is in Iowa." Gray made sure to tell us that Alex is still in Iowa visiting his mother, but since Justin Chambers has already left his program and will not say goodbye, we wonder if Alex will stay in Iowa forever. . Whatever happens, it's a shame, because Jo is clearly on her way to want to start a family, and that will be difficult without her husband. And we're going to miss seeing Alex continue to grow until he becomes one of the best characters on the show.
Owen Hunt: Is it time for Owen to say goodbye to this show? After everything that made Cristina go through, and then everything that made Amelia go, she now looks at him committing to Teddi while Amelia apparently fears that she may be the father of her baby (we assume) just feels upset. We just want to support Amelia and Link! May Owen and Teddi be happy and may Amelia be happy too!
Amelia Just to reiterate, we just want Amelia to be happy. We just want the baby to be Link's baby. We just don't need this pentagon of love anymore. Thank you.
Poor Andy Herrera: Andy deserves much better than her secret work boyfriend and the way her father treated her above her secret work boyfriend. All women deserve much better than men telling them that they will be retained and that men will retain them.
Hot Irish Doctor: The "gift,quot; that Cristina sent to Meredith seems like it might be too good to be true, but we are still here for MerLuca, and DeLuca is also here for MerLuca. Meredith also worried a lot when she thought that DeLuca could have been at the bar, so maybe there is hope for these two and the Irish guy is just a distraction. He also had some moments with Jo, but we are not ready for a sudden divorce from the absent Alex. (Really, what will this show do about him?)
Exterior wall: Have you ever wanted to reach through a TV screen and hug someone so much? After making sure all of his doctors and friends were safe, he fell apart completely during the emotional day he had had, and it was the most heartbreaking thing we've ever seen. We also wish happiness for Bailey, always.
We just have to see what happens next week!
Station 19 Y Grey's Anatomy Thursdays on air starting at 8 p.m. on ABC