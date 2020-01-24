Gray & # 39; s Anatomy & Station 19 Return with dramatic drama

TGIF is back, baby.

Station 19 Y Grey's Anatomy He returned tonight with a double dose of disaster, starting with the Station 19 squad that deals with the car in the bar, and Gray & # 39; s take care of the injuries, along with all the regular drama.

Everyone ended up physically well in the end, although Helm suffered a serious leg injury, Parker suffered a head injury, and Schmitt has some type of broken heart syndrome, while Bailey and Ben are still recovering after a miscarriage. but even the guy Maggie thought she had killed has a heart that works again

%MINIFYHTML930a2f50723e902bc2d14e4f622a475413% %MINIFYHTML930a2f50723e902bc2d14e4f622a475414%

But some things are not so good. In Station 19Andy's relationship with his father is suffering after he basically embarrassed her for a possible relationship with Sullivan, and in Gray & # 39; sIt seems that Amelia cannot admit what she now knows when her baby was conceived, while Mer might be forced to admit that Cristina's Irish pediatric gift is, in fact, quite attractive.