Giannis Antetokounmpo's relentlessness sets the tone for Milwaukee Bucks, says teammate Kyle Korver | NBA News

Veteran Milwaukee Bucks shooter Kyle Korver said Giannis Antetokounmpo's hard work and relentlessness set the culture and tone for the team.

Korver, now in his seventeenth NBA season, has played alongside MVP LeBron James and Derrick Rose and has been part of a 60-win team with the Atlanta Hawks. The 38-point three-point specialist understands everything about the demands of basketball at the championship level and the pressure he puts on the star player of a team.

"(Giannis tries) really effortlessly," Korver said. "Many times, expectations, for a young MVP, can weigh on a boy, but he has a big family and is really sure who he is. He is not trying to create an identity from basketball. He feels really fortunate to be playing in the NBA. At the bottom of it is that understanding and, therefore, is able to handle things very well.

Image:

Korver launches a free kick during the practice of the Milwaukee Bucks in Paris



"It really sets the culture. When the coach can get in touch with the best player or motivate or challenge the best player to be the most hardworking, to be relentless, that player can challenge the rest of us too. Giannis accepts all the training , assumes constructive criticism and gets to work. Sets the tone for our team in many ways.

Antetokounmpo won his first MVP last season and his impulse to continuously develop his game has allowed him to raise his standards even more this season. The Bucks lead the Eastern Conference with the best record in the league of 39-6 with the & # 39; Greek Freak & # 39; with an average of 30.0 points and 12.9 rebounds per game. He also embraced the three-point shot, one of the few flaws in his game, depleting 1.6 triples per game.

Korver, who has led the NBA by a percentage of three points in four separate seasons, believes that illustrates one of Antetokounmpo's best qualities.

"Giannis is a great worker. Being able to work hard is a talent. Not many boys have that momentum. Some people can jump very high, some people can run very fast, some people think the game is really good. Being a worker It's a talent too, "he said.

Image:

Antetokounmpo shoots a jumper step by step during practice at the AccorsHotel Arena



"Giannis has a lot of talents, but that's definitely one of them. Adding shots to his game will make it even harder to protect and put him at the top of his priority list. Work hard on it, it's doing them and he's very good ".

Off the court, Korver has also noticed Antetokounmpo's growth as a leader and made a comparison with his former Chicago Bulls teammate, the MVP of the 2011 league Derrick Rose.

















"There are many similarities between (Giannis) and Derrick (Rose)," he said. "Giannis is learning to be vocal and choose his places. As he gets older he has more wisdom and things to share. He leads by example.

"For me, those are the best kind of leaders: not only are you talking about that, but you're really talking about that. Giannis' leadership starts there and it seems to keep growing every week. He's a great leader, a great player and A great person ".

Korver's decision to sign with Milwaukee in the 2019 free agency saw him meet Mike Budenholzer, his coach during his five-year term with the Atlanta Hawks.

It was not a direct decision to play in Milwaukee, but it is a decision that Korver is happy to have made.

Image:

Korver drives in the Chicago Bulls defense



"I love Coach Bud. Our relationship goes far beyond basketball. Probably some of my favorite NBA years were spent playing for him in Atlanta. Going back and playing for him now along with a new group of boys has been great." . said.

"There were many things that I had to weigh (in free agency). I have a family and it's not just about playing and winning. There are many things that you evaluate when you make these decisions. But, certainly, Milwaukee felt very good and I'm very happy that we are here. "

And how do the 2019-20 Bucks compare to the Hawks and Cavaliers teams in which Korver previously played?

"It's right there," he said. "It's hard to win a championship: you need a lot of things to follow your path, you need a lot of pieces and you have to be very lucky, but it's good to play in a team that is in the mix.

