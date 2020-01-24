George Takei mocks Donald Trump after revealing the Space Force logo

George takei You don't seem too impressed with the new US Space Force logo. UU.
Perhaps it is because it has a striking similarity to that of the original space explorers of Star trekStarfleet command? In fact, the resemblance is so strange, George joking state he and the rest of the Star trek the stars "expect some royalties from this."
President Donald Trump The military has not yet responded to jokes about the new logo, but there is no doubt that they have seen a series of comments about the image that will represent the sixth branch of the military.
George also did personal things when he referred to the First Lady, Melania Trump, speech that closely reflected that of the First Lady Michelle Obama. "I feel that Melania must have had a hand in copyi, I mean, design this," he joked. Trump's campaign manager, Paul Manafort, who is currently serving a prison sentence, denied that Melania copied the speech.
Takei finally relieved Trump and suggested a different logo instead. Although, this new logo resembles that of the Imperial villain Starfleet of Star Wars.
George is one of the president's most ardent opponents, but this does not seem to disturb the 73-year-old commander in chief.
This is mainly because this is a daily occurrence for Trump. After all, this is just one of the many disputes that the president is fighting with many celebrities. Over the years, he has been involved in fights with stars like Rosie O & # 39; Donnell, Anna Wintourand, most notably, Chrissy Teigen.
In September 2019, he referred to Chrissy as John legendthe "dirty wife,quot;, which only served to increase tensions between the two. In response, Chrissy called him "bitch bitch." As expected, his tweets became viral.
