George Takei mocks Donald Trump after revealing the Space Force logo

George takei You don't seem too impressed with the new US Space Force logo. UU.

Perhaps it is because it has a striking similarity to that of the original space explorers of Star trekStarfleet command? In fact, the resemblance is so strange, George joking state he and the rest of the Star trek the stars "expect some royalties from this."

President Donald Trump The military has not yet responded to jokes about the new logo, but there is no doubt that they have seen a series of comments about the image that will represent the sixth branch of the military.

George also did personal things when he referred to the First Lady, Melania Trump, speech that closely reflected that of the First Lady Michelle Obama. "I feel that Melania must have had a hand in copyi, I mean, design this," he joked. Trump's campaign manager, Paul Manafort, who is currently serving a prison sentence, denied that Melania copied the speech.